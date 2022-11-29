NANJING, China, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 25, the 2022 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference opened in Nanjing. During the conference, a total of more than 300 academicians, experts, representatives of leading companies and other guests from home and abroad participated in the conference online and offline.

The number of online participants and exhibitions exceeded 3 million, and the number of views of the opening ceremony exceeded 1.6 million. The number of views of the conference information via various media such as Xinhua News Agency, CCTV, Xinhua Daily, Nanjing Daily and other media was more than 300 million, according to the organizing committee.

Focusing on the themes of "accelerating system innovation", "deepening promotion and application", "strengthening independent supply" and "consolidating basic support", 14 sub-forums were held successively during the conference, building a high-level communication platform in the field of intelligent manufacturing.

The International Coalition of Intelligent Manufacturing and the China Association for Science and Technology Intelligent Manufacturing Society have released the annual "Double Ten" scientific and technological progress at the conference for six consecutive years. At the Intelligent Manufacturing Science and Technology Forum, academicians and experts jointly exchanged the progress of manufacturing technology, and shared solutions and application practices with the audience and the public. Participating experts also discussed the important role of technologies in the construction of anti-shock capabilities and the restructuring of global industrial chains.

The conference released the China's first intelligent manufacturing resource gathering and service platform. The "Cloud Industry Expo Hall" unveiled at the conference can provide enterprises with functions such as company introduction, exhibit promotion, recruitment, and also help communicate with customers in real time in the metaverse simulation exhibition scene.

Guided by "Global Vision, Chinese Strategy, Jiangsu Practice and Nanjing Demonstration", the World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference brings together representatives from international and domestic authoritative organizations, universities and institutes, and industry leading enterprises to offer advice and suggestions for the development of intelligent manufacturing, and discuss cutting-edge trends, contribute to the strength of intelligent manufacturing, continue to build a diversified and open international platform for global intelligent manufacturing exchanges and cooperation, and successfully create a high-standard and high-level summit in the field of intelligent manufacturing based in China.

