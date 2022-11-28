The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) Earns a Four-Star Rating From Charity Navigator

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is proud to announce that its strong financial health and ongoing accountability and transparency have earned LLS a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator. This rating designates LLS as an official "Give with Confidence" charity, indicating that our organization is using its donations effectively based on Charity Navigator's criteria. Charity Navigator is America's largest and most-utilized independent charity evaluator. Since 2001, the organization has been an unbiased and trusted source of information for more than 11 million donors annually.

"LLS's Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator is a testament to our diligent stewardship of donor dollars."

Charity Navigator analyzes nonprofit performance based on four key indicators, referred to as beacons. Currently, nonprofits can earn scores for the Impact & Results, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Leadership & Adaptability beacons.

"We are delighted to provide The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence," said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. "The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that LLS is able to accomplish in the years ahead."

"The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator is a testament to our effective and diligent stewardship of donor dollars that enables LLS to transform treatment and care for blood cancer patients through investments in research and support services and advocacy for patient-focused policies," said Louis J. DeGennaro, Ph.D., President and CEO of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). "We hope this achievement will introduce LLS to new supporters who will champion our mission to save lives and improve the quality of life for blood cancer patients and their families."

LLS is proud of the results accomplished through its significant mission investment. LLS has invested nearly $1.5 billion in research since its founding in 1949. In the last five years alone, LLS has helped advance 75% of the almost 100 blood cancer treatment options approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. And LLS has increased its investment in pediatric blood cancer research and support to ensure that children with blood cancer not only survive their cancer but thrive in their lives after treatment.

LLS's impact is also evident in the work of its Information Specialists who address approximately 20,000 patient inquiries a year, and the support of more than 200 volunteer advocacy leaders working on the ground in their state capitals and in Washington, D.C., and more than 30,000 active online volunteer advocates. LLS remains steadfast in its work to find cures for blood cancers and ensure that patients have access to lifesaving treatments.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on charitynavigator.org .

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

LLS is one of Fast Company's "2022 Brands That Matter." As the only cancer organization on the list, LLS stands out among brands around the world for its relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and mission impact.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork.

