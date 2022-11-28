ConcertAI's TeraRecon Expands AI, Partner, and Advanced Imaging Solutions at #RSNA22, Helping Clinicians Improve Efficiency and Care with Next Generation Eureka Clinical AI Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI's TeraRecon, a leader in advanced visualization and artificial intelligence (AI) for medical imaging, recently unveiled first-in-category capabilities in advanced visualization, AI, and an AI solutions partner ecosystem to better meet clinician requirements in complex clinical workflows providing key augmentations enabling better outcomes for their patients.

At this year's #RSNA22, TeraRecon is formally launching its next-generation Eureka Clinical AI platform. Designed to support the communication infrastructure and enable collaboration across the care team, the platform serves as a unique and open end-to-end clinical solution, integrating multiple AI algorithms and workflows. The Eureka Clinical AI platform supports desktop and mobile viewers for tightly integrated cross-specialty and multi-discipline collaboration and patient-specific sharing of AI results to accelerate access and decisions to mission-critical images and insights.

The Eureka Clinical AI open architecture platform is unique in supporting third-party, customer-developed, and TeraRecon-developed AI algorithms in one unified workflow. TeraRecon's recently released TR Neuro for neurovascular emergencies is an example of one such application. A specialized, universal viewer giving clinicians the option to directly interact with the AI results, including a unique and patented approval and rejection capability, before committing the AI findings to the enterprise reporting system. The Eureka Clinical AI platform is supplemented by TR Analytics, providing critical insights to monitor productivity and platform utilization, as well as individual AI algorithm performance.

"We are excited with the Eureka Clinical AI platform and its capabilities in executing third-party AI algorithms, such as Infervision's InferRead CT Lung AI," said Matt Dewey, Chief Information Officer at Wake Radiology. "I was especially impressed with the collaboration between Wake Radiology, TeraRecon and Infervision to streamline procurement and deployment of the AI solution. This has led to efficient readings for our radiologists, reducing the time it takes to review lung CT."

TeraRecon will also be unveiling a new Eureka AI Partner Program, where partners like Imaging Biometrics, Riverain Technologies, Coreline Soft, Radiobotics, Infervision, and Cercare Medical are offering seamless solutions that enable the clinician to efficiently interact with AI findings, in one streamlined place. These solutions are available at launch, and is a huge step forward in efficiency for today's clinicians. "We are excited to provide our customers the highest performance AI ecosystem available, built on a solid foundation of a vendor agnostic platform that is AI ready, scalable, secure, and robust. Only TeraRecon is advancing AI capabilities that integrate the 'best of' across domains and companies, allowing clear and transparent use and management of AI algorithms, advancing the value and potential of Clinical AI today," said Dan McSweeney, President, TeraRecon.

With the launch of the Eureka Clinical AI platform, TeraRecon expands into the AI platform market furthering its mission to deliver AI powered solutions that improve outcomes, streamline workflows and reduce burnout for clinicians.

Opportunities to learn more about these new technologies and about the Eureka AI Partner Program at #RSNA22:

Register for a demo at booth #8122

Wednesday, November 30 , 2PM in the Open Air Innovation Theater. This presentation will be led by Sinan Batman , Chief Technology Officer for TeraRecon. Attend our session: Is Imaging AI aided by EHR data more valuable than clinical decision support AI aided by radiomics onin the Open Air Innovation Theater. This presentation will be led by, Chief Technology Officer for TeraRecon.

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in AI SaaS technology and clinical Data-as-a-Service solutions for life sciences and healthcare . Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through data-enabled insights, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com

About TeraRecon: TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, serves 1,300 clinical sites globally, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com

Media Contact:

Megan Duero

Megan@galestrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE ConcertAI