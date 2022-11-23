TÜV Rheinland Names ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass VisionGuard Eco Screen Protector a Green Product Mark Recipient

SHANGHAI, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland, an international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization, today issued a Green Product Mark to ZAGG InvisibleShield for its Glass VisionGuard Eco screen protector. As a global leader and innovator for screen protection technology, ZAGG InvisibleShield was named a Green Product Mark recipient after a careful analysis of the company's commitment to sustainable product manufacturing and packaging. More specifically, TÜV Rheinland evaluated ZAGG InvisibleShield in five key areas before awarding the Green Product Mark, including: corporate social responsibility; toxic and hazardous materials control; carbon footprint calculation; recycled material verification; and product recycle and reuse.

Glass VisionGuard Eco consists of up to 30% recycled glass*. Product packaging contains no single-use plastics and is 100% recyclable—including plant-based inks—and features a calculated CO2 emission level of up to 0.31kg over 100 years*. ZAGG has also partnered with Eden Reforestation Projects, a nonprofit dedicated to employing and empowering communities through global reforestation. For every purchase of an ECO screen protector on ZAGG.com and at retailers across the globe, a tree is planted. To date, ZAGG's efforts have resulted in more than 740,000 trees being planted with Eden Projects and provided 8,000 days of employment in local communities.

Frank Holzmann, Global Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Business Field Electrical said, "We are very pleased to issue our Green Product Mark to ZAGG InvisibleShield for Glass VisionGuard Eco. Through meeting numerous environmental and sustainability requirements, this product has established a new standard for the company's own development. The Green Product Mark program aims to support the industry to improve their supply chain sustainability management by setting higher criteria. The carbon footprint calculation will also create transparency and support our clients to achieve carbon neutral."

The TÜV Rheinland Green Product Mark is a voluntary environmental labelling program designed to empower consumers to make more sustainable choices by featuring products that are manufactured sustainably and lower measurable environmental impacts. As a technical service provider with 150 years of history, TÜV Rheinland has been developing solutions to ensure the safety and quality of the interaction between man, technology, and the environment, and remains committed to a sustainable future. TÜV Rheinland's green product labeling has passed the review process of the Global Ecolabelling Network Internationally Coordinated Ecolabelling System (GENICES), conforming to internationally recognized standards and guidelines, providing guidance for consumers to purchase products and helping enterprises to protect the environment and improve user experience.

"Our mission at ZAGG has always been to protect and enhance, and that includes the world in which we live," said Chris Ahern, CEO of ZAGG. "We're pleased to have received this recognition from TÜV Rheinland as it validates our efforts to create more sustainable packaging, product materials, recycling, and manufacturing processes."

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company's website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About TÜV Rheinland

150 years of safety: Since 1872, TÜV Rheinland's mission has been to make technology safe for people and the environment. From the steam engine to digitalization, what started as a regional association for the monitoring of steam boilers has evolved into a global testing service provider. Today, TÜV Rheinland ensures safety and quality in almost all areas of business and life. This shared commitment unites more than 20,000 employees. TÜV Rheinland's experts test technical systems and products around the globe, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions, and certify management systems according to international standards. By ensuring safety and sustainability, TÜV Rheinland is also shaping the future. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has therefore been a member of the United Nations Global Compact for more sustainability and against corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

