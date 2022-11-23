New Cybersecurity Workforce Development Program Launched by Info-Tech Research Group to Close Skill Gaps Amid Talent Shortages

Info-Tech's new cybersecurity training program will develop critical cybersecurity skills missing within IT teams amidst ongoing global cyber attacks and hiring challenges.

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - As cyber risks remain rampant, the cybersecurity talent shortage continues to be a global challenge, leaving organizations vulnerable to attacks that could significantly impact the business. To help organizations build skills internally and upskill existing IT team members into cybersecurity roles, international IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has launched a new Cybersecurity Workforce Development program.

Comprehensive Curriculum Framework from Info-Tech Research Group's new Cybersecurity Workforce Development Program (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) (PRNewswire)

Info-Tech's Cybersecurity Workforce Development program is a six-month, expert-facilitated training program designed to develop critical cybersecurity skills missing within IT organizations through a combination of live virtual lectures, practical exercises, and cyber range labs.

"Organizations can look internally to find the future cybersecurity experts they didn't know they have," says Aaron Shum, vice president of security and privacy research at Info-Tech Research Group. "Our new development program develops existing IT staff into much-needed cybersecurity resources, eliminating the long wait to find talent and at a significantly reduced talent acquisition cost."

In addition to cybersecurity skills, industry experience and an understanding of organizational culture are vital proficiencies cybersecurity professionals need to successfully protect the business. By developing IT staff with existing expertise and knowledge of the culture, the firm's development program can help improve overall security posture efficiently and cost-effectively.

"The Cybersecurity Workforce Development program goes beyond certifying knowledge to assure cybersecurity and operational competence for participating IT professionals," adds Shum.

Info-Tech's Cybersecurity Workforce Development program offers the following to develop critical skills in IT teams:

Standardized Curriculum with Flexible Projects Tailored to Business Needs – Participants will learn to identify individual and organizational technical skill gaps in cybersecurity and intelligently design a personalized development plan with custom learning outcomes to build technical proficiency to meet business needs and objectives. Realistic Cyber Range Scenarios – A leading Cyber Range provider will offer practical exercises and real-world scenarios through live lab simulations that build technical experience and earn CPE credits. Ready-to-deploy Security Deliverables – Participants will build deliverables informed by Info-Tech frameworks that map to the gaps and requirements of their respective organizations. Deliverable types include a risk register, vulnerability tracker, data security matrix, incident response runbook, and configuration baseline. Real Assurance of Skill Development – Expert instruction, directed frameworks for application, and rigorous assessments are provided to ensure that each participant who completes the program will have the cybersecurity skills their organization needs most.

To enroll in the upcoming January 2023 cohort, visit the Cybersecurity Workforce Development page.

For more information about Info-Tech Research Group, visit infotech.com.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and Industry analysts through the ITRG Media Insiders Program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

Info-Tech Research Group Logo (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group