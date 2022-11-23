Daniel Neiditch Proud To Announce The Max Alexander Foundation

New Foundation Establishing Educational Opportunities in Africa

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime New York City entrepreneur and philanthropist Daniel Neiditch and Rabbi Moshe Drelich recently unveiled the Max Alexander Foundation , a new charitable collective aimed at establishing and maintaining educational infrastructure in Africa.

"I believe that our charity will make such a dramatic impact on children's lives in Africa ." - Daniel Neiditch

The Max Alexander Foundation's mission is to identify, cultivate, and support new educational institutions for African youth, beginning with Happy Dollies Daycare in Livingston, Africa. Launched in January 2019, the daycare offers high-quality education to students while providing training for staff members. It also features inclusive, accommodating educational services for students with special needs and disabilities. Thanks to these efforts, Happy Dollies has been recommended by the Ministry of Education.

"I believe that our charity will make such a dramatic impact on children's lives in Africa," Neiditch said. "I have done most of my philanthropy work in the United States, but wanted to expand my outreach to other countries where we can make a difference."

Happy Dollies began with just eight students in its first term, but following media exposure, it grew to an enrollment of 42 students from preschool to grade 2. The daycare plans to continue expanding to accommodate students through grade 7.

"At Happy Dollies, we recognize that all children are unique and must have a stimulating educational environment where they can grow physically, mentally, emotionally and socially," Happy Dollies Principal Tracy Mugololo said on the daycare's website.

Moving forward, the foundation hopes to broaden its reach to other educational endeavors.

"With my previous experiences in life and in the philanthropic sector, I know with Rabbi Drelich we will be successful in our mission to help the impoverished children in Africa," Neiditch said.

The Max Alexander Foundation was created in memory of New York comedian and actor Max Alexander (aka Michael Drelich), striving to channel Alexander's widespread positive impact. According to the foundation's website, "Max was positive, upbeat, and his acts of kindness and friendship were extraordinary. [He] didn't have children of his own, but he loved making them smile and laugh whenever he could. The Happy Dollies school is dedicated to making school an experience of joy for its children. Max would have loved this project."

Interested donors can learn more by visiting the foundation's website .

View original content:

SOURCE The Max Alexander Foundation