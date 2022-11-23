AbbVie to Present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the 5th Annual Evercore ISI Virtual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Rob Michael, vice chairman and president, Jeffrey R. Stewart, executive vice president, commercial operations, Scott Reents, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Tom Hudson senior vice president, R&D and chief scientific officer, will present at 9:55 a.m. Central time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

