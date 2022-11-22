Spin Master to Acquire Canadian Puzzle Company, 4D Brands International Inc.

Acquisition will inject innovation into Spin Master's puzzle portfolio

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Canadian-based 4D Brands International Inc. ("4D"), an innovative disruptor in puzzle model construction.

Established over a decade ago by Shaun Sakdinan, 4D disrupted the puzzle market with its eye-catching Cityscape puzzles. Since then, 4D has made an indelible mark on the puzzle category with its signature line of 3D model construction kits, where puzzlers can create iconic replicas of well-known historical landmarks, pop culture elements and movie memorabilia. These break frame model kits include distinctive features and have become premium collectibles for fans of epic franchises including Star Wars, Disney, Harry Potter, Marvel Universe, DC Comics and many more A+ licenses.

"At Spin Master, we've always been attracted to the timelessness and year-round enjoyment of puzzles," said Anton Rabie, Spin Master's Co-Founder. "4D puzzles offers innovation for a classic pastime and puts puzzling under a new lens with new form factors, fantastic detail and a rich constructing experience. We love Shaun's approach to creative development and as fellow entrepreneurs, have admired his journey to become a disruptive force within puzzles. We can't wait to collaborate and grow together in our latest quest to infuse innovation into this strategic category."

"As part of our long-term growth strategy, we're focused on finding new pathbreaking acquisitions that will further expand our presence in key categories of play, as well as expanding our reach and connection with consumers," said Max Rangel, Spin Master's Global President & CEO. "The acquisition of 4D will give Spin Master the opportunity to inject innovation into our puzzle portfolio with new form factors, iconic licenses and elevated construction models that will inspire puzzlers, kids and families to reach for new heights in their next puzzle experience."

The acquisition is expected to close in January 2023. Following the close, Founder of 4D Puzzles, Shaun Sakdinan will join Spin Master as Senior Director of Design based in Toronto, Ontario. The acquisition of 4D will bolster Spin Master's position within the games and puzzles category, providing a platform for global growth. Spin Master is the second largest puzzle manufacturer in the US1 and the third largest globally2 YTD September 2022.

1Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service / USA / USD / YTD Sep'22

2Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service / G11 / Excludes Brazil, Russia / Projected USD / YTD Sep'22

About Spin Master

