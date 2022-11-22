HONOR Launches HONOR MagicOS 7.0 in China

Enabling seamless collaboration across systems, devices and ecosystems, the all-new HONOR MagicOS 7.0 brings a truly personalized user experience across all scenarios

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced the China launch of HONOR MagicOS 7.0. Enhancing user experience with intelligent connectivity, smart services, smooth performance, and upgraded privacy and security, the latest HONOR MagicOS 7.0 introduces a range of user-centric solutions that work across systems, devices and ecosystems, demonstrating the brand's commitment to creating a new intelligent world for everyone.

"As one of the HONOR's strategic innovations, HONOR MagicOS brings an inclusive ecosystem to life with its fully upgraded software architecture for an unmatched user experience. Enabling seamless collaboration across devices and ecosystems, the HONOR MagicOS will truly transform device-based experiences into user-centric experiences." said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd.

Smart Connectivity to Make Life Easier

Newly introduced by HONOR MagicOS 7.0, MagicRing enables service sharing across systems and devices. Unlike the manual point-to-point connections in traditional solutions, HONOR's MagicRing allows multiple devices of the same account to automatically connect with each other with low power consumption.

MagicRing not only connects devices but also connects services across the devices. The all-new solution enables users to use the same set of keyboard and mouse for multiple devices, receive calls and notifications on a device other than their smartphones, and run the same application continuously across devices, helping users achieve more in life. With the secure and smooth flow of services and information across devices, MagicRing makes multi-device operations easier and more connected, allowing users to enjoy automatic connection, speedy data transfers, and a smooth operating experience.

As one of the typical scenarios of multi-device collaboration, HONOR's Note feature supports offline access of information, PDF annotation, audio and text synchronization, to meet the work and study needs of users. Powered by MagicRing, HONOR Note enables data synchronization and collaboration between different devices, bringing users greater convenience.

Smart Services that Improve with Use

Bringing a range of upgrades to the Magic Live Engine, HONOR MagicOS 7.0 provides users with smart recommendations for different scenarios through its fast-learning abilities, helping users handle daily tasks with exceptional efficiency.

HONOR MagicOS 7.0 also introduces Magic Text, a feature that intelligently recognizes text on an image and converts it to a file, boosting productivity to the maximum. With a single tap, users can scan the text with their camera and save it as a PDF file on the device.

Smooth Performance for a Seamless User Experience

HONOR MagicOS combines the capabilities of HONOR OS Turbo X, HONOR GPU Turbo X and HONOR Link Turbo X to optimize system performance for the best user experience.

When users launch an application, the latest HONOR OS Turbo X leverages AI preloading technology to improve speed, providing a smooth, lag-free experience. Thanks to its AI image rendering engine, the HONOR GPU Turbo X provides a better gaming experience at higher frame rates and reduced power consumption. HONOR's self-developed HONOR Link Turbo X has also been upgraded with the HONOR MagicOS 7.0 to anticipate and mitigate network issues, ensuring high quality communications.

Enhanced Security for Worry-free Protection

HONOR MagicOS 7.0 is equipped with MagicGuard, which comprises three layers of security protection in the chipset, operating system and application. Featuring the Dual TEE Security System co-developed with Qualcomm, HONOR MagicOS 7.0 offers hardware-level encryption to protect users' data, delivering enhanced privacy and security.

Open Technologies to Empower Global Developers

With HONOR MagicOS 7.0, HONOR empowers users, developers and smart device manufacturers to transition from a single device-based experience to a more compelling option that is more user-centric, enabling next-level connectivity.

In support of the rapid expansion of HONOR's app ecosystem, HONOR will open HONOR MagicOS 7.0's four core technologies and system services – MagicRing, MagicLive, Turbo X and MagicGuard to developers around the world. By opening 22 kits that cover the five major scenarios of remote work, fitness and health, smart home, smart travel, and entertainment, HONOR allows its partners to co-develop the sub-solutions for 32 innovative features. Furthermore, HONOR will also provide a comprehensive integrated developer environment to support global developers as it strives to create a smarter, more user-centric world.

