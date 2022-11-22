Civil Infrastructure Platform welcomes Bosch as a Member

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Civil Infrastructure Platform (CIP), a project under the umbrella of the Linux Foundation, is excited to welcome Bosch as a member. As a member of the CIP, Bosch joins a global community of open source developers working to establish an open source "base layer" of industrial grade linux and software building blocks for use in civil infrastructure projects.

Bosch solutions combine automotive software know-how across all domains with expertise in industrial and electrical/electronic architecture of large integrated systems, complex real-time software, IoT, and automotive hardware. Their middleware offers functional safety, real-time behavior, and reliability under automotive requirements, combined with cyber-security.

The car is an IoT device on wheels. Bosch connects the car to the outside world and provides continuous value to its customers through frequent release of software updates, continuously adding new features and functions and thus providing a superior user experience.

Updates demand many years of product maintenance, which is also part of the CIP project mission to create reusable building blocks that meet safety, security, reliability, and further requirements of industrial infrastructure.

Bosch embraces teaming up with partners and joining forces to master the transformation and shape the future of wider IoT system scope including industrial and mobility.

"With Bosch's efforts and experience in Linux based products, joining the CIP project is a big step to collaborate on the challenges IoT, industrial, and mobility see towards longer product life cycles, higher demands for updates, and security," said Philipp Ahmann, Business Development Manager - Embedded Open Source, Cross-Domain Computing Solutions at Robert Bosch GmbH. "It is great to be part of the motivated CIP project community finding the balance between industrial demands and requirements towards Linux in civil infrastructure combined with a mainline first approach."

About the Civil Infrastructure Platform: The CIP is a collaborative, open source project focused on establishing an open source "base layer" of industrial grade linux, and software building blocks, for use in civil infrastructure projects. The CIP project engages with a diverse set of organizations and developers to create reusable building blocks that meet the safety and reliability requirements of industrial and civil infrastructure, and can be implemented in a quick, effective, and compliant manner. To learn more about the CIP, and how to get involved, please visit www.cip-project.org.

