CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP OFFERS BEST DEALS OF THE YEAR DURING BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY

Guests Can Enjoy Up to 50% Off Touring and Resident Productions

MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group presents rarely offered deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday for its touring and resident shows performing across North America. Audiences can take advantage of world-class discounts ranging from 15% to 50% off the one-of-a-kind productions. Offers are valid for select 2022 and 2023 performances and black-out dates may vary by show.

Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas Resident Shows

The six Las Vegas resident productions are offering special ticket offers of up to 50% off purchases made between November 25-28 and up to 35% off purchases made between November 21-24 and November 29-December 4 for shows including: "O™" at Bellagio, Michael Jackson ONE™ at Mandalay Bay, The Beatles™ LOVE™ at The Mirage, KÀ™ at MGM Grand, MAD APPLE at New York-New York and Mystère™ at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/las-vegas-shows.

Cirque du Soleil North American Touring Shows

Traveling productions in Canada and the U.S., Corteo, KOOZA, KURIOS™ - Cabinet of Curiosities, and Cirque du Soleil's newest production, Cirque du Soleil ECHO, which premieres in 2023, are offering up to 30% off select performances and price levels for tickets purchased between November 22-28. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.cirquedusoleil.com.

Drawn to Life at Disney Springs in Orlando

The awe-inspiring creative collaboration between Cirque du Soleil and Disney, Drawn to Life, is offering up to 25% off select shows in 2023 for purchases made between November 22-28. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/drawn-to-life.

'Twas The Night Before…

The exhilarating spin on the beloved Christmas classic, 'Twas The Night Before…, is offering 30% off select shows in Dallas, Phoenix and Detroit. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/twas-the-night-before.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

The annual holiday spectacular, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, will perform in over 40 U.S. cities from November 19 – December 31. Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts will be offered in select markets. To find a venue in a city near you visit, www.cirquedreams.com.

PAW Patrol Live!

Save 25% on tickets with discount code CYBER25 for select PAW Patrol Live! productions during "CYBARK WEEK." See your favorite pups from Nickelodeon's top-rated animated pre-school series live on stage! Visit www.pawpatrollive.com to find a city near you! Offer valid November 28 at 10 a.m. to December 2 at 10 p.m. Subject to availability. Select seats only. Limit nine (9) tickets per customer. Offer excludes VIP. Cannot be combined with other offers or on previously purchased tickets. Additional fees may apply. No cash value. Other restrictions may apply.

Blue Man Group Las Vegas

The international entertainment phenomenon, Blue Man Group Las Vegas performing at Luxor, is offering deal busters for Black Friday and Cyber Monday including: 30% off purchases between November 22-24 and November 29-December 4 and 50% off purchases between November 25-28. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www. blueman.com/las-vegas.

Blue Man Group

From November 22-28 fans can receive 50% off tickets for Blue Man Group's resident shows in Chicago, Boston, New York City and in 11 touring markets including: Nashville, TN; Anchorage, AK; St. Louis, MO; Sarasota, FL; Bangor, ME; Dayton, OH; New Haven, CT; Orange Park, FL; Philadelphia, PA; West Palm Beach, FL; and Pittsburgh, PA. For more information, show availability and to purchase tickets, please visit www.blueman.com.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.

