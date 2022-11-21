Valens Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming December Investor Conferences

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that members of management will participate in the following investor events in December 2022.

Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo 2022: Participating on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Valens Semiconductor CFO Dror Heldenberg and VP Investor Relations Daphna Golden, will be presenting at 10:30 AM Eastern Time and will be available for 1-on-1 meetings. The conference will be held virtually.

Goldman Sachs 14th Annual Global Automotive Conference: Participating on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Valens Semiconductor SVP, Head of Automotive Gideon Kedem and VP Investor Relations Daphna Golden will be available for 1-on-1 meetings. The conference will be held in London.

For more information about these events or questions about registration, please reach out to your contacts at the organizing company.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the MIPI A-PHY industry standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

Valens Investor Contacts:

Daphna Golden

Vice President Investor Relations

Valens Semiconductor Ltd.

investors@valens.com

Moriah Shilton

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Valens@finprofiles.com

