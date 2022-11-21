Pacific Valley Bancorp Announces Stock Dividend

SALINAS, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTC Pink: PVBK) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a 10% stock dividend payable on January 20, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2022. The dividend will be issued in the form of additional shares of common stock. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares based on the closing price on the record date.

ABOUT PACIFIC VALLEY BANCORP:

Pacific Valley Bancorp completed its formation and reorganization as a bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank on January 4, 2022. The Company is a registered bank holding company with the Federal Reserve Bank, but it has not registered its securities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it therefore does not file periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pacific Valley Bank is a full service business bank that commenced operations in September 2004 to provide exceptional service to customers in Monterey County. Pacific Valley Bank operates business at three locations; administrative headquarters and branch offices in Salinas, King City and Monterey, California. The Bank offers a broad range of banking products and services, including credit and deposit services to small and medium sized businesses, agriculture related businesses, non-profit organizations, professional service providers and individuals.

For more information, visit www.pacificvalleybank.com .

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions in all areas in which the Company conducts business, including the competitive environment for attracting loans and deposits; supply and demand for real estate and periodic deterioration in real estate prices and/or values in California or other states where we lend; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers, depositors, key vendors or counterparties; changes in our levels of delinquent loans, nonperforming assets, allowance for loan losses and charge-offs; the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including accounting practices; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements based upon periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; fluctuations in the interest rate and market environment; cyber-security threats, including the loss of system functionality, theft, loss of customer data or money; technological changes and the expanding use of technology in banking; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions; acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters; and other factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views, are as of the date of this release. Pacific Valley Bancorp has no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

