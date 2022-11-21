NICKELODEON AND SPIN MASTER EXPAND WORLD OF PRESCHOOL POWERHOUSE PAW PATROL® WITH RUBBLE & CREW™ SPINOFF, PREMIERING FRIDAY, FEB. 3, AT 11:30 A.M. (ET/PT)

Share it: @nickjr @PAWPatrol #RubbleAndCrew

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon and Spin Master are building on the global success of the award-winning top-rated preschool series, PAW Patrol, with the launch of Rubble & Crew, a brand-new animated spinoff centered around fan-favorite character Rubble on Friday, Feb. 3, at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT). Produced by Spin Master Entertainment, Rubble & Crew (26 episodes) follows Rubble and his pup family as they use their awesome construction vehicles to build and repair whatever the town of Builder Cove needs in high-stakes adventures. The series marks the first television spinoff for preschool powerhouse PAW Patrol, which will celebrate its milestone 10th anniversary in 2023. Rubble & Crew will air regularly Fridays at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon and continue to roll out on Nick Jr. channels internationally next year.

"Every dog has its day, so we're answering the fan demand for more of PAW Patrol's beloved bulldog, Rubble, with his very own series that marks the TV expansion of the global PAW franchise," said Ramsey Naito, President, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. "Rubble & Crew is an all-new series focusing on family and community, and it's filled with new characters and big adventures that lean into construction play patterns that will let the audience engage in a whole new way."

"As a proud member of the PAW Patrol, Rubble has stolen the hearts of preschoolers around the world with his loyal, optimistic nature and penchant for treats," said Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master's President of Entertainment and Executive Producer. "Our new series expands Rubble's world with storytelling that digs into amazing construction projects and the importance of family, combined with high-stakes action, fun adventures and messy demolition that preschoolers will love."

Set in the community of Builder Cove, a neighboring town to PAW Patrol's Adventure Bay, Rubble & Crew centers on Rubble, the funny and optimistic leader of the construction crew. In the small, quickly growing town, lots of things are still needed for the community to come together, including a bigger airport, train station, bridges, tunnels, schools, fire stations, parks and more. Rubble and his construction pup family--his pup cousins Mix, Wheeler, Charger, Motor, along with Grandpa Gravel and Auntie Crane--must work together to tackle and build all the projects the town needs.

Rubble & Crew will feature occasional appearances by familiar faces from Adventure Bay and introduce the following new characters:

Mix, a construction chemist handling all things concrete, glue, cement and custom paints;

Wheeler, the clean machine for this Builder Cove team, who does not like to get dirty and bolts away to clean up every mess;

Charger, a big energy pup (especially when he gets a case of the zoomies!) who is kind and always eager to help out or dig into a new construction project;

Motor, the tiniest and youngest pup who is a valuable member of the construction crew and looking for ways to be a good helper with her power smash-it energy;

Grandpa Gravel, Rubble's grandpa, the family kibble chef who supplies the team with snacks from his tasty food truck;

Auntie Crane, Rubble's auntie, who runs the supply warehouse and makes sure all the pups are loaded up and ready to build;

Speed Meister, who runs the rival construction company in town along with his slow-moving villainous sidekick, Mr. McTurtle--together they build fast and sorta good;

And Mayor Greatway, Adventure Bay Mayor Goodway's sister, a motorcycle-riding bubbly bundle of friendliness and her pet, Mr. Ducky-Doo.

Following the series launch of Rubble & Crew, PAW Patrol's 10th anniversary year in 2023 will culminate with the Oct. 13 release of the theatrical movie sequel, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, from Spin Master Entertainment, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies. PAW Patrol was recently renewed for a 10th season (26 episodes) that will follow the PAW-some pack of pups, including Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker, on even more action-packed rescue missions and adventures--whether it's deep in the unexplored regions of the jungle or out-of-this-world trouble in Adventure Bay. Additionally, PAW Patrol's Chase will take to the sky once again as a balloon in this year's 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®.

Rubble & Crew is executive produced by Jennifer Dodge, Ronnen Harary, Laura Clunie, Toni Stevens and Bradley Zweig, and is directed by Dianna Basso and supervising director Joey So. Rubble & Crew was developed by Bradley Zweig based on the original PAW Patrol television series created by Keith Chapman. The series for Nickelodeon is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation, Global Series Content. Jen Pace serves as Nickelodeon's Production Executive for the series.

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films.

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

