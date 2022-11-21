KBR to Update and Improve UH-60V Black Hawk Fleet for U.S. Army with $156.7M Contract

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a $156.7 million task order to support capabilities assessment and enhancements for the U.S. Army's Utility Helicopter 60 Variant (UH-60V) fleet, providing technologically superior and cost-effective helicopters for U.S. and Allied Forces. KBR was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) repository and the research and development and science and technology community.

Under the terms of the contract with Program Executive Office (PEO) Aviation, Utility Helicopter Project Office (UHPO), KBR and key teammate Northrop Grumman Corporation will develop recommendations and technical solutions for the UHPO and its international partners to increase availability, improve reliability, and reduce the support costs for the UH-60V.

"KBR is excited to support PEO aviation as they advance Black Hawk technology to better support the U.S. military with this critical asset," said Stuart Bradie, President and CEO of KBR. "KBR and Northrop Grumman bring the experience and expertise to deliver solutions to maintain Army aviation technological superiority and reduce costs."

This work is expected to be performed over five years, with KBR performing Reliability, Maintainability, Quality, Supportability, and Interoperability (RMQSI), logistics and testing, program management, and validation, prototyping, lifecycle analyses, and sustainability improvement. Work is expected to take place at KBR and partner facilities in Huntsville, Alabama.

According to the U.S. Army, the UH-60V helicopter, known as the Victor, "was developed to overhaul the aging UH-60A and L fleets. The new model has several technological advancements that make it easier to operate than older variants, including an upgraded digital glass cockpit, certified GPS RNAV database and advanced flight planning and mission capability." Planned upgrades and improvements to the UH-60V encompass the avionics architecture, flight controls, fuel system, electrical system, airframe, drive train, and a newly developed rotor system.

KBR is proud to be a leader in advancing air, space, cyber, and defense systems for the U.S. military. KBR offers full lifecycle support for hardware including design, obsolesce management, prototyping, and full integrated logistics support. KBR has been supporting PEO Aviation and UHPO since 1988, providing critical support and analysis through decades of program evolution, sustainability, and technology transitions. Northrop Grumman provides the Integrated Avionics Suite for the UH-60V. This transformational approach to avionics modernizes the U.S. Army's UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters with a glass cockpit, including an integrated computational system, visual display system and Control Display Units. This replaces the analog gauges in UH-60L helicopters with an integrated system that provides one of the most advanced avionics systems in the U.S. Army.

About DOD IAC Program

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

