J.P. MORGAN UNVEILS WHAT'S NEXT IN ARTS, CULTURE AND BOOKS FOR 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan today revealed its annual curation of "what's next": an enlightening collection of recommended books, experiences and cultural pursuits curated to inspire new perspectives as we turn the page to the new year. NextList2023 also features an innovative partnership focused on building social and professional equity for the next generation.

"Stories from industry leaders, barrier-breakers and the next generation of cultural pioneers helped us discover this year's theme of illumination," said Darin Oduyoye, Chief Communications Officer of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management. "From the largest archaeological complex in the world to the new frontiers of our evolving digital reality, from Broadway to the racetrack, there is something on NextList2023 to ignite conversation and curiosity for all."

NextList2023 is drawn from recommendations made by J.P. Morgan client advisors around the globe. These extensive submissions are reviewed for timeliness, quality and worldwide appeal. Our final selections for 2023 include ten books, five experiences and a DEI Spotlight, each purposefully chosen to enlighten and inspire.

The J.P. Morgan #NextList2023 picks are:

Compelling, Revelatory Reads

How to Invest: Masters on the Craft by David M. Rubenstein

From the legendary co-founder of The Carlyle Group, How to Invest provides a master class with some of the biggest names in finance. With unprecedented access to global leaders in the industry, including Mary Callahan Erdoes, Ray Dalio, Marc Andreessen and more, Rubenstein reveals the thinking of some of the world's most successful investors, many of whom rarely speak publicly. Whether you're a brand-new, next-gen investor or a seasoned professional, How to Invest offers time-tested principles, wisdom and tools to transform how you approach investing.

A Visible Man by Edward Enninful

As editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful has cemented his status as one of the world's most important changemakers. Tracing his remarkable journey from fleeing Ghana as a teen to becoming the youngest ever editor at a major international fashion title, to eventually taking the helm of the venerable fashion magazine, Enninful candidly shares how, as a Black, gay, working-class refugee, he found in fashion both a home and the freedom to share a new vision of beauty. Written with style and heart, A Visible Man shines a spotlight on the career of a trailblazer who continues to break barriers and has paved the way for a bolder, more inclusive industry and world.

Virtual Society: The Metaverse and the New Frontiers of Human Experience by Herman Narula

The concept of the "metaverse" has exploded in the public consciousness, but what is it exactly? In Virtual Society, Herman Narula, a pioneering technologist and co-founder and CEO of technology company Improbable, shows how the metaverse—a growing set of digital experiences ranging from advanced gaming to concerts and virtual entertainment—is the latest manifestation of an ancient human tendency: the act of worldbuilding. Rooted in history and psychology, Narula presents a provocative guide for anyone who wants to go beyond the headlines and understand the true potential of our virtual future.

The LEGO Story: How a Little Toy Sparked the World's Imagination by Jens Andersen

In this extraordinary inside look at LEGO, Jens Andersen tells the fascinating story of how a Danish family transformed a small carpentry business into the world's largest producer of play materials. Built on Andersen's unique access to the Kristiansen family's private archives, including never-before-seen photos, as well as his conversations with LEGO Group executives and family members, The LEGO Story is a richly illustrated, inside look into how innovation and creativity helped redefine the meaning of play-and established LEGO as one of the world's most beloved brands.

Zabar's: A Family Story, with Recipes by Lori Zabar

When Louis and Lillian Zabar immigrated to New York from Ukraine, they could have not imagined that their dairy store counter would become a New York gastronomic legend. In this compelling memoir, Lori Zabar—granddaughter of Louis and Lillian—tells the story of four generations of Zabars who built the iconic Upper West Side grocery that heralded the 20th-century revolution in food production and consumption. Through mouthwatering recipes and behind-the-scenes anecdotes, Zabar's: A Family Story, with Recipes paints a delectable portrait of a unique institution that honors its roots, celebrates its history and remains devoted to the art of selling gourmet food.

Ideaflow: The Only Business Metric That Matters by Jeremy Utley and Perry Klebahn

Jeremy Utley and Perry Klebahn of Stanford's renowned Hasso Plattner Institute of Design (aka the "d.school") offer a proven strategy for coming up with the next big idea. Drawing upon decades of experience heading Stanford's LaunchPad accelerator and advising some of the world's most innovative organizations, such as Microsoft, Michelin, Hyatt and more, Utley and Klebahn share how entrepreneurs, managers and leaders can harness untapped ideas, fill the innovation pipeline, and unleash creative potential.

Marie Kondo's Kurashi at Home: How to Organize Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life by Marie Kondo

Since founding her organizing consulting business at 19, minimalist maven, #1 bestselling author and Netflix star Marie Kondo has inspired millions of people worldwide to declutter their homes. In her latest book, Kondo—inspired by the Japanese concept of kurashi, or "way of life"—invites readers to apply her world-famous, time-tested query—"Does it spark joy?"—to one's mindset and behaviors. Encouraging readers to take an even more holistic and personal approach to curating their environments, Kondo shares a visual guide featuring more than 100 photographs to inspire them to envision, and then create more fulfilling and joyful lives.

Prime: Art's Next Generation by Phaidon Editors

Bringing together more than 100 of the most innovative artists from around the globe, Prime: Art's Next Generation highlights art's rising stars. Showcasing artists born since 1980 and working across all media, Phaidon's stunningly illustrated survey celebrates tomorrow's superstars, as selected by curators, writers and academics with their fingers on the pulse of contemporary art and culture. With 100+ nominators originating from institutions including the Museum of Modern Art, Tate Modern, Tai Kwun Contemporary, and more, Prime is the ultimate guide for anyone interested in who's who and what's next in contemporary art.

Ocean: Exploring the Marine World by Phaidon Editors, introduction by Anne-Marie Melster

Experience the power, mystery and beauty of the ocean through more than 300 images celebrating humans' relationship with the marine world. Featuring photography, maps and scientific illustrations, Ocean takes readers across continents, cultures and over 3,000 years of history through the lenses of celebrated artists, designers, explorers and photographers. Developed with a panel of marine biologists, conservationists, photographers and museum curators, Ocean explores how climate change activity is affecting our underwater ecosystems, as well as the dedicated efforts underway to preserve them.

Hack Your Bureaucracy: Get Things Done No Matter What Your Role on Any Team by Marina Nitze and Nick Sinai

From local government to the White House, from Harvard to the world of venture capital, Marina Nitze and Nick Sinai have challenged some of the world's most difficult bureaucracies to get things done. In Hack Your Bureaucracy, they share their years of experience in teaching empowering strategies anyone can use to solve complex organizational problems and drive outcomes. Regardless of industry, role or team, Nitze and Sinai show you how to take scissors to the red tape and transform ideas into lasting impact.

Notable Global Experiences

Punta del Este | Atchugarry Museum of Contemporary Art. Located in Uruguay's popular coastal resort Punta del Este, the Atchugarry Museum of Contemporary Art is the country's first and only global contemporary art museum. Spearheaded by the Pablo Atchugarry Foundation and designed by celebrated Uruguayan architect Carlos Ott, the museum has become a creative hub and cultural destination for the South American country. Spanning 90 acres of natural landscape, displays are arranged across five flexible exhibition halls and a sculpture park, catering to outdoor art of all scopes and sizes.

New York City | & Juliet. Juliet of Romeo & Juliet takes center stage in & Juliet, a coming-of-age musical that envisions a world in which Juliet does not die at the end of Shakespeare's tragedy. With a book by Schitt's Creek writer David West Read, Juliet's journey of self­discovery and empowerment is set to a backdrop of popular songs from producer and songwriter Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar" and "Baby One More Time." After debuting in the West End, the hit musical now comes to the Broadway stage, imagining Juliet's post-Romeo life and flipping the script on one of the greatest love stories ever told.

Giza | Grand Egyptian Museum. Expected to open in late 2022, the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza will be the largest archeological complex in the world, housing over 100,000 artifacts from ancient Egypt. Mixing artifacts from some of humanity's earliest days with virtual reality, the museum will also include the complete collection of King Tutankhamun's treasures—one of the world's most significant and iconic archeological discoveries—on display in one place for the first time in history.

Napa Valley | Julien Fayard. It's one man's journey with terroir-driven wines from California, made with French finesse. Julien Fayard has been the acclaimed vintner of record for more than 20 top-shelf Napa wines. The French winemaker, considered one of Napa Valley's master craftsmen, has yet to have his name grace a front label until now. Fayard's commitment to sustainability—from exploring water conservation and more efficient energy use, to shifting from pine to more earth-friendly bamboo packaging—also ensures that his world­class winemaking shines through in every bottle.

Dubai | Museum of the Future. The soaring, Arabic calligraphy-engraved stainless steel presence sits in the heart of Dubai's business district, and focuses on harnessing the lessons from our present to construct an optimistic and sustainable future. Through virtual and augmented reality, data analysis, artificial intelligence, and interactive installations and displays, the museum takes visitors on a voyage into the world ahead through the framework of five chapters, empowering visitors to come together to shape humanity's next chapter.

DEI Spotlight

London | Mission 44. Mission 44, founded by seven-time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, is a charitable foundation seeking to transform the lives of young people facing disadvantage and discrimination. Through grantmaking, research and advocacy, Mission 44 is supporting more young people to feel included at school; progress into careers in STEM and the creative industries; and to be empowered to be positive changemakers in their communities. Mission 44 coordinates the Ignite Partnership, a joint initiative of Sir Lewis and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team that is creating pathways into motorsport for under-represented groups. Funded initiatives include Motorsport UK's 'Girls On Track' program, which engages girls and young women from low-income and ethnic minority groups with the sport, and a new scholarship program to support Black students to access motorsports-related Masters degrees.

