FeedingNYC to donate Thanksgiving dinners to homeless shelters on Tuesday, Nov. 2nd

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, non-profit FeedingNYC , its partners, and hundreds of volunteers will package and deliver 8,500+ Thanksgiving dinners to homeless shelters throughout New York City, reaching a new milestone of 100,000+ meals delivered to families in need since its inception in 2001.

FeedingNYC's main beneficiary is Win, New York City's largest provider of shelter and supportive services for homeless families with children. Additional 2022 beneficiaries include Henry Street Settlement, Volunteers of America, and several public schools.

The founder of FeedingNYC is Rob LoCascio . He is also CEO of NYC-based LivePerson . LoCascio formed the non-profit following the events of 9/11 as a way to help those in need and connect with the community. Win is headed up by Christine C. Quinn , President & CEO.

WHAT: FeedingNYC will package and deliver Thanksgiving meals to homeless shelters throughout NYC WHEN: Tuesday, November 22nd, 9am-12pm ET WHERE: 62 Chelsea Piers, 23rd Street and Hudson River Park, NYC WHO: Founder Rob LoCascio and Win CEO Christine Quinn, along with dozens of volunteers will be available for on-site interviews or follow-up calls post event





About FeedingNYC

FeedingNYC is an annual charity event sponsored by the Dream Big Foundation, a nonprofit organization conceived by LivePerson CEO Robert LoCascio in the aftermath of 9/11 when employees and friends of LivePerson assembled and hand-delivered turkey dinners to disadvantaged families around New York City for Thanksgiving. With the support of local community and corporate sponsors, the project, which began in 2001 serving just 40 families in Harlem, has grown to deliver meals to more than 100,000 families throughout the five boroughs. Please visit www.feedingnyc.org to learn how to get involved.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in customer engagement solutions. We create AI-powered digital experiences that feel Curiously Human. Our customers — including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial — have conversations with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one. Our Conversational Cloud platform powers nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set to build connections that reduce costs, increase revenue, and are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com .

About Win

Since 1983, Win has been transforming the lives of women and children experiencing homelessness in New York City by providing the housing, programs and services they need to succeed — so families can regain their independence and their children can look forward to a brighter future. With 13 shelters serving 5,000 people every night, Win focuses on solutions for the many causes of homelessness by helping women improve their job skills, life skills, health and more. Win's children's services include childcare, after school programs and Camp Win, a summer day camp program. Win also provides permanent supportive housing offering dedicated, long-term support to mothers with additional needs.

CONTACT:

Mike Tague

215-317-4037, mtague@liveperson.com

