ALBEMARLE CORPORATION TO PARTICIPATE IN DECEMBER 2022 INVESTOR CONFERENCES

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that the company's management team is scheduled to participate in two institutional investor conferences in December.

On Dec. 6, Meredith Bandy, vice president, Investor Relations and Sustainability, and Mark de Boer, vice president, Sustainability, are scheduled to host investor meetings at the BMO Growth & ESG Virtual Conference.

On Dec. 7, Eric Norris, president, Lithium, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat and host investor meetings at Deutsche Bank's 7th Annual Lithium and Battery Supply Chain Conference. The fireside chat is scheduled from 8:00 am to 8:20 am ET. The webcast will be accessible at the time of the event through the Events and Presentations page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com. A webcast replay will be posted to the company's website immediately following the conclusion of the event and will be available for 30 days.

A copy of the company's presentation will be posted to the company's Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.albemarle.com before the opening of trading on the NYSE on the same day as the event.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine, and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, information related to attendance at investor or other conferences and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

