Celebrate the Holidays at Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn on the Scenic Atlantic Coast

Celebrate the Holidays at Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn on the Scenic Atlantic Coast

Award-Winning Rhode Island Hotels Offer Dozens of Special Events for the Community and Travelers

WATCH HILL, R.I., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The most magical time of the year will be even more special at the award-winning Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island and Weekapaug Inn in Weekapaug, Rhode Island.

Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn, the leading Relais & Châteaux hotel destinations on the Rhode Island coast today announced their holiday series with dozens of special events and activities, ranging from personal visits with Santa Claus to special holiday dinners with Michelin-starred chef Gabriel Kreuther.

Guests can visit for the day or enjoy a stay overnight in one of the luxurious guest rooms, Signature Suites or spacious cottages and residences with multiple bedrooms. Dining experiences are also available in the internationally acclaimed Gondola Village, and the cozy and welcoming Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn restaurants.

New This Year

Holiday Cinema Under the Stars at Weekapaug Inn on Fridays, December 2 , 9,16, 23

Guests enjoy a fun outdoor cinema experience at Weekapaug Inn, with the season's favorite movies. Settle into a chair under the stars with a faux fur-heated blanket and get ready for a classic holiday film. The events include popcorn, hot chocolate, candy, a souvenir mug and a choice of a great drive-in movie-inspired dinner entrée.

Santa's Christmas Party for Children and Families at Weekapaug Inn on Sunday, December 11

Children and their parents celebrate with a festive party in the beautiful new MeetingHouse at Weekapaug Inn. Children's craft stations and delicious treats will be available, plus all children will get a special meet and greet opportunity with Santa Claus himself

Truffle Tree-Making Workshop at Ocean House on Wednesday, December 21

Craft a delicious and impressive holiday treat. Everything will be supplied to make a beautiful Christmas tree made from premium chocolate truffles, with expert guidance from Ocean House's Executive Pastry Chef.

Dinner with Michelin-starred and world-renowned Chef Gabriel Kreuther in COAST at Ocean House on Saturday, December 24 and Sunday, December 25 .

The stars align with two-night-only holiday culinary events featuring a memorable seven course dinner and optional wine pairing. Chef Gabriel has been named to the lists of "The Best Restaurants in America," "Best New Restaurants in the World" and other notable recognitions.

Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn Holiday Traditions

Community Annual Tree Lighting at Ocean House on Saturday, November 26

Brunch with Santa at Ocean House on Sundays, November 27 , December 4 , 11, 18, and Saturday, December 10

Santa Checks In with One-On-One Visits for Children at Ocean House on Saturdays, December 3 and 10, and Fridays, December 16 and 23

Ornament Making Workshop at Ocean House on Tuesday, December 13

Gingerbread Village High School Competition at Ocean House on Wednesday, December 14

Gingerbread House Workshop at Ocean House on Thursday, December 15

Cookie and Cupcake Decorating Class at Ocean House on Thursday, December 22

Christmas Eve Brunch in the Bistro at Ocean House on Saturday, December 24

Feast of the Fishes Christmas Eve Dinner at Weekapaug Inn on Saturday, December 24

Christmas Day Brunches at Weekapaug Inn and Ocean House on Sunday, December 25

Cork & Canvas, Wine and Panting Class at Ocean House on Wednesday, December 28

Special New Year's Eve Celebrations

New Year's Eve Dinners in The Restaurant at Weekapaug Inn on Saturday, December 31 at 5:30 and 8:30 pm

COAST New Year's Eve Dinner at Ocean House on Saturday, December 31

Community and Guest New Year's Eve Celebration at Ocean House on Saturday, December 31

For information, visit OceanHouseEvents.com or call 855.892.4572. Visit Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn on social media @oceahouseri and @weekapauginn.

About Ocean House

Located on the scenic Atlantic Ocean shore in historic Watch Hill, Rhode Island is Ocean House, one of only 12 triple Forbes Five-Star properties in the world. Ocean House is an iconic New England seaside resort that originally opened in 1868, and reopened in 2010 after a $140 million investment and historic rebuild. The property replicates the original exterior design, while well-appointed guest rooms, personal service, beachfront location, and world-class amenities pay homage to New England's golden age of hospitality. Today the internationally acclaimed Ocean House features: 49 luxury guest rooms and 20 signature suites; the Forbes Five-Star Ocean & Harvest Spa; the Center for Wine & Culinary Arts; multiple restaurants including the AAA Five-Diamond and Forbes Five-Star COAST; a major art collection of more than 200 original pieces; complimentary wine and culinary classes; a beautifully appointed ballroom and meeting spaces; and other guest amenities. Visit www.oceanhouseri.com.

About Weekapaug Inn

Weekapaug Inn is an award-winning, Forbes Five-Star historic inn, named one of the "Best Hotels in the World" by Travel + Leisure, one of the "Most Charming Hotels" by Reader's Digest and #1 Hotel in the Northeast by the 2022 Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards. The property is a natural gem that is nestled on the scenic Atlantic Coast, surrounded by a salt pond and overlooking a barrier beach. With 33 accommodations including four two-bedroom Signature Suites and a new MeetingHouse with retractable windows, guests enjoy sweeping waterfront views, an outdoor pool and access to a private community beach. The property's dedicated on-staff Naturalist team helps guests discover and engage with their surroundings, with guided beach walks, boating excursions, biking, bird watching, stargazing, and more. As part of the Ocean House Collection, guests enjoy the amenities and activities of both Weekapaug and Ocean House, making the Weekapaug Inn ideal for business retreats, family vacations and weekend escapes. Visit www.weekapauginn.com.

Media Contact

Laurie Hobbs

LHobbs@OceanHouseRI.com

401.584.7014

612.220.1176 editorial inquiries only

View original content:

SOURCE Ocean House Collection