Vuzix to Introduce its New Award Winning Ultralite™ Smart Glasses Platform at CES 2023

Vuzix Ultralite™ Smart Glasses named a CES 2023 Innovation Awards winner

Vuzix Ultralite™ is sleek, modern, lightweight, wireless and power-efficient

A breakthrough in smart glasses as the ultimate smartphone accessory

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards winner in the Wearable Technology category for Vuzix Ultralite™, a new smart glasses solution which the Company intends to offer as an OEM platform. This is the Company's nineteenth consecutive year taking an award at CES. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 2,100 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world's most influential technology event, happening January 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.

Vuzix Ultralight™ Smart Glasses (PRNewswire)

The Vuzix Ultralite™ AR Smart Glasses solution is a go-to-market ready, turnkey offering. Weighing in at a mere 38 grams and power-efficient with two days of run time on a single charge, Vuzix Ultralite™ is the world's most fashion forward smart glasses available and is designed specifically for the broader consumer markets. Vuzix' advanced monocular waveguide optics and custom micro display engine work together to create a crisp, transparent image that wirelessly delivers all the important information on a user's smartphone/watch, hands-free right before their eyes. The glasses are ideal for language translation, closed captioning, messaging, directions and workout status among many other things. Prescription ready with multiple eyewear sizes and an array of component combinations available, Vuzix has started working with select world leading consumer electronic technology brands around the Vuzix Ultralite™ platform to bring the ultimate in lightweight, affordable smart glasses solutions to market.

"Vuzix is leading the charge to make the dream of sleek and fashionable smart glasses come true for the broader market, and it's happening as we speak," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "The Vuzix Ultralite™ represents the lightest smart glasses solution available, taking full advantage of our extensive manufacturing capabilities and patent-protected leadership position in both waveguides and custom display engine solutions. Designed to work hand to glove with both Android and iOS phones make the Vuzix Ultralite™ the perfect smartphone accessory. Building off years of innovations in the smart glasses technology space, the Vuzix Ultralite™ OEM solution will enable leading consumer technology firms to accelerate deployment of AR smart glasses solutions to the masses."

Learn more about Vuzix Ultralite™ OEM solutions and contact our OEM team. To experience our products, visit us at Booth #16991 this January at CES.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2023.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022, the global stage for innovation, will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, giving global audiences access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, including health protocols and registration.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 259 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2023 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our Vuzix Ultralite next generation smart glasses performance and specifications, the timing of their introduction and ultimately the potential future business opportunities for the Vuzix Ultralite product line, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation