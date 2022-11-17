Hilb Group Acquires Maryland-based Vinton Insurance Services, Expands Mid-Atlantic Employee Benefits Market Presence

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired Maryland-based Vinton Insurance Services, building on the company's growing presence in the Mid-Atlantic region and further expanding its employee benefits client base and expertise. The acquisition took effect November 1, 2022. The business will join with Hunt Valley, Maryland-based PSA Insurance & Financial Services, a Hilb Group agency.

The Hilb Group, LLC. (PRNewsFoto/The Hilb Group, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Based in Towson, Maryland, Vinton Insurance Services specializes in providing a dedicated approach and total solution to the employee benefits needs of its customers. The agency focuses on reducing the complexity of the health insurance market for employers and individuals. Peter Vinton and his team of insurance professionals will become part of Hilb Group's Mid-Atlantic regional operations.

"This partnership represents an ideal next step in growing our services and offerings for our long-standing clients," Peter Vinton said. "Together, we look forward to the national resources and enhanced relationships from joining the Hilb Group."

"We are pleased to welcome Vinton Insurance Services to the Hilb Group," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro. "Their experience and expertise represent an ideal fit for our growth strategy, as well as for our shared commitment to meeting the needs of the customers and communities we are privileged to serve."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 145 acquisitions with over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

