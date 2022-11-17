GuardKnox Names CTO North America

Jamey Cates appointed as Chief Technology Officer of GuardKnox North America to support the company's technical vision, product roadmap, and strategy.

DETROIT, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GuardKnox , an AutoTech company building high-performance, secure-by-design products for the next generation of mobility, announced today the appointment of Jamey Cates as Chief Technology Officer of the GuardKnox North American subsidiary. As CTO North America, Cates will be responsible for furthering the GuardKnox technical vision across the region.

GuardKnox Names Jamey Cates as Chief Technology Officer of the GuardKnox North American subsidiary (PRNewswire)

Reporting directly to Joe Romeo, Managing Director of GuardKnox North America, Jamey will work closely with the North American team, corporate R&D, and the GuardKnox Group CTO, Knut Sauer, to guide future technology and product development and introduce industry leading solutions to market. Acting as the lead technical officer in North America, Cates will oversee the integration of GuardKnox technologies into OEM and Tier 1 vehicle platforms, and cultivate those relationships for both commercial and defense applications.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jamey to the GuardKnox team as we scale up operations across North America", said Moshe Shlisel, CEO of GuardKnox. "Jamey is the ideal executive to help execute the operational strategies, and foster the advanced solutions needed in order to deliver the vehicles that exceed driver expectations and bring about the Software Defined Vehicle."

"I've been working with Jamey for nearly 20 years, and have always been impressed by his combination of technical capability and business acumen," added Joe Romeo, Managing Director of GuardKnox North America. "We look forward to welcoming Jamey to the team, and I am eager to grow operations side-by-side with such an innovative leader."

Jamey is one of only approximately a hundred licensed and accredited professional software engineers in the U.S. He has a deep expertise in embedded software engineering and electronics, controls, and communications. He has 20+ years of progressive experience solving technical, and business challenges by developing cutting edge solutions for commercial automotive, and military customers. Jamey has held roles of increasing scope, and responsibility in electrical, hardware, and software engineering in the automotive embedded development disciplines, most recently at Bosch Embedded Software division, ETAS, as a Lead Technical Specialist for Highly Automated Driving/ADAS, and Automotive Cockpit AI Metrology.

"As drivers seek vehicles that are safe, secure, and innovative, I am thrilled to join GuardKnox in their mission to help the Automotive Industry address consumer needs for more connectivity and services," said Cates. "The software defined vehicle is coming, and I look forward to helping to build the technology underpinning the next generation of automotive products and services with GuardKnox."

About GuardKnox

GuardKnox is a leading automotive technology company ushering in the smartphonization of the next generation of vehicles by building high-performance, service-oriented, customizable, and secure-by-design products for the next generation of driver-centric mobility. GuardKnox enables the software-defined vehicle with scalable and flexible technologies necessary for full-connectivity and empowers consumers with the ability to customize their vehicle's performance, as well as their in-vehicle experience. Founded in 2016, GuardKnox is based in Israel, with subsidiary locations in Munich, Germany, and Detroit, Michigan.

