GovCIO Wins $49M Contract for NIH Business and Professional Support Services

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO has been awarded a $49M contract from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), for the NIH Business and Professional Support Services (BPSS) III contract. This 2-year contract is a multi-award IDIQ that serves to provide a wide range of business support services for NIH Institutes and Centers and offices while maintaining a rapid procurement schedule and low costs.

Through this vehicle, GovCIO will provide skilled and knowledgeable personnel to support across various areas of both science and administration with tasks including financial analysis, business process improvement, system integration, centers of excellence support, and more.

"We look forward to collaborating further with NIH on improving health outcomes in support of the NIH's research community," said Rebecca Miller, president, GovCIO Health and Civilian Services Sector.

GovCIO will provide an agile, human-centric approach that incorporates the needs of research community and its stakeholders to every task order in support of the NIH BPSS III.

"Our team provides deep reach-back to the scientific community, which includes NIH focused leaders and a broad federal health community network. This empowers us to put forward innovative and highly pertinent solutions in response to task orders," said Erin Mirsky, senior vice president, GovCIO Veteran and Enterprise Technology Sector.

NIH, an operating division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service (HHS), is the nation's premier biomedical research agency. NIH comprises 27 Institutes and Centers, as well as offices that support the research groups who seek to enhance health, lengthen life, and reduce illness and disability.

