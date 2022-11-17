goodr Partners with Stord to Deliver Exceptional Fulfillment Experiences at Scale

goodr relies on Stord's port-to-porch fulfillment services and Stord One Commerce software to further its one-of-a-kind customer experience

LOS ANGELES and ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After seven years of massive growth—including expanding into four activity verticals, RUN, BEAST, BIKE, and GOLF; seven high-performance sunglass frames; major brand collabs; 5,000+ retail partners; and an experiential retail store— goodr decided to stop using its carrier flamingo army (actually a warehouse in Inglewood, CA) and start partnering with Stord to fuel continued growth, increase efficiency, and offer exceptional customer delivery experiences.

"At first, I was stoked to hear that we were adding more products, sales channels, and retail partners," said Carl the Flamingo, probably. "But, when I realized I was going to personally fulfill all those orders, I was worried it would cut into my margarita time."

With Stord, the goodr team can devote even more of its time and energy to growth, and have confidence its logistics can keep up. This means adding more fashionable, fun, functional, and 'ffordable shades, expanding into new sales channels, and continuing to deliver best-in-class customer experiences. goodr's confidence in its supply chain operations comes from the Stord One Commerce software platform, which provides full visibility into its supply chain, allows easy orchestration of orders and inventory, and facilitates optimization to improve customer experience and reduce costs.

"At goodr, we don't see customer experience and supply chain as siloed elements. They are interconnected and integral to our brand," said Stephen Lease, CEO of goodr. "Our logistics is what connects our brand to our customers, and we're excited to partner with Stord to deliver incredible customer experiences."

"goodr is a brand committed to doing things differently, effectively, and efficiently," said Sean Henry, co-founder and CEO of Stord. "We are excited to provide nationwide fulfillment and end-to-end visibility across its supply chain to help customers enjoy their delivery experience just as much as they enjoy the goodr brand."

About goodr

We exist to give you permission to be unabashedly yourself...unless you're an a**hole. Since 2015, we've made polarized sunglasses that speak to the four F's: Fun, Fashionable, Functional and 'Ffordable. goodrs can be purchased directly at goodr.com; at our Los Angeles-based retail store, the goodr Cabana; and through leading national retailers like REI, Dick's Sporting Goods, Tilly's, and more. goodrs don't slip or bounce while running, beasting, biking, or golfing. goodr is the three-time recipient of Runner's World Gear of the Year, so we know we're doing something right.

About Stord

Stord is the leading Cloud Supply Chain provider enabling companies to compete and grow with world-class logistics—including warehousing, freight, and fulfillment—in a single, integrated platform that's available exactly when and where they need it. Hundreds of B2B and B2C companies like REDCON1, TruConnect, Native, Tula, BODYARMOR, Advance Auto Parts, Thrasio, and Dollar General use Stord to make their supply chains perform with the speed, flexibility, and ease of the cloud. Led by former operators from Amazon, XPO, and Manhattan Associates, Stord is headquartered in Atlanta and backed by leading investors, including Kleiner Perkins, BOND, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, Lux Capital, D1 Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Susa Ventures, and Lineage Logistics.

