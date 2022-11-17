Dell Technologies Strengthens Cyber Resiliency with Multicloud Data Protection and Security Innovations

Dell's AI-powered software and operational security capabilities help drive Zero Trust, protecting data and reducing risk from cyberattacks

Dell PowerProtect Data Manager software advancements and new appliance help customers improve operational security and cyber resiliency

Dell brings isolated cyber vaults to Google Cloud, broadening its cyber recovery capability in leading public clouds

Dell APEX Data Storage Services adds flexible backup storage as-a-Service

Dell multicloud data protection solutions accelerate adoption of Zero Trust principles with built-in capabilities for operational security

Dell introduces a Cyber Recovery Guarantee

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is expanding its industry leadership in data protection appliances and software1 to help customers protect their data on premises, in public clouds and at the edge.

The Dell PowerProtect Data Manager Appliance leads a series of advancements for multicloud data protection that are simple to use and easy to consume. Dell innovation in AI-powered resilience and operational security accelerates the adoption of Zero Trust architectures, helping protect organizations from the increasing threat of cyberattacks.

The new solutions help address rising data protection challenges facing organizations. According to the 2022 Dell Global Data Protection Index (GDPI) survey, organizations have experienced higher levels of natural and modern disasters than in previous years, resulting in more data loss, downtime and recovery costs. In the past year, cyberattacks accounted for 48% of all disasters (up from 37% in 2021), leading all other causes of data disruption. The survey also revealed 85% of organizations using multiple data protection vendors see a benefit in reducing their number of vendors. Furthermore, it revealed that organizations using a single data protection vendor incurred 34% less cost recovering from cyberattacks or other cyber incidents than those who used multiple vendors.

"With virtually everything connected to the internet in today's digital world, the need to protect valuable data is more important than ever," said Jeff Boudreau, president and general manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. "This digital landscape requires a modern data protection and security strategy to address cyber threats. Point solutions don't go deep or wide enough to help protect organizations. Dell helps customers strengthen cyber resiliency by offering integrated data protection software, systems and services to help ensure data and applications are protected and resilient wherever they live."

The GDPI survey found that 91% of organizations are either aware of or planning to deploy a Zero Trust architecture – a cybersecurity model that shifts how organizations approach security from relying solely on perimeter defenses to a proactive strategy that only allows known, authorized traffic across system boundaries and data pipelines. However, only 23% are deploying a Zero Trust model and 12% are fully deployed. With embedded security features designed into the hardware, firmware and security control points, Dell's holistic approach helps organizations achieve Zero Trust architectures to strengthen cyber resiliency and help reduce security complexity.

The simplest path to modern data protection

Dell continues to deliver innovation for its data protection software, Dell PowerProtect Data Manager, to help organizations simplify their IT operations and reduce risk. PowerProtect Data Manager software addresses the increasing need for cyber resiliency and supports Zero Trust principles with new built-in operational security capabilities, such as multifactor authentication, dual authorization, and role-based access controls.

The Dell PowerProtect Data Manager Appliance offers a simple path to adopt modern data protection. The debut system is ideal for small and mid-sized use cases with support that scales from 12 to 96 terabytes of data.

The appliance offers customers a:

Modern, software-defined architecture : Allows automated discovery and protection of assets and delivers unique VMware protection with Transparent Snapshots to ensure the availability of all VMs without business disruption.

Secure, cyber resilient solution: Provides more secure access to restricted functions with Identity and Access Management to strengthen cyber resiliency.

Simple, unified user experience: Delivers software-defined data protection, making it easy to deploy and use.

"Dell PowerProtect Data Manager simplifies our backup environment, giving us the business agility needed to protect our data as we digitally transform," said James McNair, vice president, distributed systems manager, Trustmark Bank. "With the new PowerProtect Data Manager Appliance, we can more simply deploy Data Manager across our infrastructure, helping us be more efficient and strengthening our cyber resiliency."

Dell expands cyber recovery for fast, easy-to-deploy public cloud vaults

PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for Google Cloud enables customers to deploy an isolated cyber vault in Google Cloud to more securely separate and protect data from a cyberattack. Unlike standard cloud-based backup solutions, access to management interfaces is locked down by networking controls and can require separate security credentials and multi-factor authentication for access.

Organizations can use their existing Google Cloud subscription for purchasing PowerProtect Cyber Recovery through the Google Cloud Marketplace, and the service can be acquired directly from Dell and its channel partners.

The new offering marks the latest expansion of Dell's cyber recovery capabilities for public clouds, following this year's introduction of Dell PowerProtect for Microsoft Azure and CyberSense for Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS.

Dell APEX simplifies backup storage with flexible consumption options

Dell APEX Data Storage Services is expanding to offer a Backup Target option to provide more secure backup storage in a pay-per-use, flexible consumption model. The Backup Target service is easy for customers to adopt and streamlines the process of purchasing, deploying and maintaining backup storage. Building on Dell's leadership in data protection appliances and software1, the Backup Target helps reduce a customer's storage footprint and can increase data availability.

The new Dell APEX Data Storage Services Backup Target offer will support the increasing reliance on as-a-Service offerings to help overcome data protection challenges. Nearly every GDPI respondent (99%) identified at least one as-a-Service offering as a high priority to help overcome challenges for their organization. Storage as-a-Service (44%), Cyber Recovery as-a-Service (41%), and Backup as-a-Service (40%) ranked as the top three as-a-Service priorities.

Dell expands Future-Proof Program with new Cyber Recovery Guarantee

With cyber threats increasing and data becoming more valuable than ever, Dell plans to introduce in January a new Cyber Recovery Guarantee2 to provide assurance to customers that their data will be recoverable following a cyberattack. Dell will provide customers up to $10 million in reimbursement for qualifying expenses to assist in the recovery of data from ransomware and other cyber incidents in the event restoring data is not possible with Dell solutions.

The guarantee is designed to increase customer comfort and confidence in choosing Dell Data Protection Solutions, whether for data in production or, more securely, in a cyber vault. This new cyber recovery guarantee expands the Dell Technologies Future-Proof Program, which also includes a Data Protection Deduplication Guarantee3.

Additional quote

Seife Teklu, senior solutions architect, Arrow Electronics

"The integrated Dell PowerProtect Data Manager Appliance is easy to use and quick to deploy. This system will be a compelling option for our small to medium-sized customers needing to modernize data protection to help reduce risk and ensure business continuity."

Availability

Dell PowerProtect Data Manager Appliance is globally available this month in more than 30 countries across North America , Latin America , Europe and Asia Pacific .

Dell PowerProtect Data Manager software is globally available today.

Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for Google Cloud Platform is globally available today.

Dell APEX Data Storage Services Backup Target will be globally available in the first quarter of 2023 in 16 countries across North America , Europe and Asia Pacific .

Dell's new Cyber Recovery Guarantee will be available in the US starting in January 2023 .

About the 2022 Dell Technologies Global Data Protection Index

Now in its sixth edition, Dell Technologies commissioned Vanson Bourne for the 2022 Global Data Protection Index. Between August to October 2022, 1,000 IT decision makers were surveyed, across 15 countries and 14 industries from organizations with 250+ employees, to better understand their data protection environments.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2022 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, and Dell are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

1 Based on combined revenue from the IDC 2Q22 Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Tracker, with select Storage Software segments from the 2Q22 Storage Software and Cloud Services Tracker.

2 Cyber Recovery Guarantee: Requires purchase minimum of storage capacity, DD Retention Lock Compliance Edition software license, Dell ProSupport with Mission Critical maintenance agreement, Dell ProDeploy Plus for PowerProtect DD and Cyber Recovery, and Dell Professional Services. Applicable products include PowerProtect Cyber Recovery Solution vault models PowerProtect DD9900, DD9400, DD6900 and DD6400. Signed Terms and Conditions and other eligibility criteria apply. For more information, customers can contact their Dell sales representative.

3 Data Protection Deduplication Guarantee: Requires customer signature and purchase of a ProSupport, ProSupport Plus or with the Mission Critical maintenance agreement. Applicable products include Data Protection products only.

