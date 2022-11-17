Crown Royal Extends Higher Marques Portfolio with Newest Aged 29 Year Old Whisky

One year after the release of Crown Royal 18 Year Old, the award winning whisky brand announces its oldest aged whisky to date

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its most luxurious form, Crown Royal has released the newest, limited-edition addition to its family – Crown Royal Aged 29 Years Extra Rare Blended Canadian Whisky. This complex and beautiful blend has been patiently aged for no less than 29 years in Crown Royal's award-winning distillery in Gimli, Manitoba.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9109751-crown-royal-higher-marques-portfolio-aged-29-year-old-whisky/

On the nose, this whisky truly smells like fall. Baking spices, rich subtle notes of orchard fruits, and lovely notes from American oak barrels are rounded out by a subtle touch of vanilla. The spice of Canadian rye grain truly shines through on the palate accompanied by the orchard fruit and toasted oak experienced on the nose. It is rich and robust yet balanced and a bit sweet.

"Crown Royal 29 Year Old showcases our signature rye mash bill and represents the robust history of our Gimli distillery," said Stephen Wilson, Director of Whisky Engagement for Crown Royal. "Its exceptional flavor profile invites a new generation of whisky connoisseurs and drinkers to experience an elevated level of luxury as they celebrate milestone moments with Crown Royal."

Crown Royal 29 Year Old represents the diverse and inclusive whisky drinker who embodies modern luxury. They are rewriting the rules of what success means and how to get there while creating a rich legacy for those that will come after them.

"We're thrilled to release Crown Royal 29 Year Old, our oldest aged expression to-date," said Nicola Heckles, VP, Crown Royal. "Our collector's line of aged whiskey is growing, and this new addition to our diverse portfolio brings a refreshed take on modern luxury that meets the needs of the new generation of Whisky drinkers."

With only 6,000 bottles available, this extra rare gem will be a one-time limited offering available in AZ, CA, DE, FL, GA, IL, LA, MI PA, and TX, with a suggested retail value of $399.

Crown Royal invites everyone 21+ to celebrate life's pinnacle moments. Please remember to drink responsibly.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

