Biocodex Group strengthens its position in the US market with the acquisition of Hilma, a fast-growing natural remedies start-up.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocodex, an expert in microbiota and women's health, announces that it has acquired a majority stake in Hilma, a start-up specializing in natural remedies in the United States. This acquisition is a key part of the Group's international growth strategy and will enable Biocodex to consolidate its presence in the digestive health and women's health segments of the US market.

Hilma, a fast-growing natural remedies start-up, acquired by Biocodex Group

Hilma, founded by entrepreneurs Hilary Quartner, Nina Mullen, and Lily Galef, launched in January 2020 with the ambition to reimagine the medicine cabinet with effective, natural alternatives to OTC products. Hilma makes natural remedies for digestive issues, sleep, immune support, and more. Since launch, the digitally native brand has built a strong community around its best-selling digestive portfolio. They have expanded their product line to encompass everything from bloating to occasional constipation, and have become a fixture in the digestive aisle at Target, among other retailers.

The Biocodex Group has been present in the US for over 20 years and is a leader in the over-the-counter market with its Florastor® brand in the probiotics category. Through this acquisition, the Group aims to strengthen its position in this market and launch its women's health line in order to double its revenue by 2027.

Julien Dureisseix, GM of the US subsidiary, is delighted with this acquisition: "Behind Hilma, there is a simple observation: a new generation of consumers has high expectations for natural and effective products." Nicolas Coudurier, CEO of Biocodex, adds: "Hilma and Biocodex share the same goal: to be as close as possible to consumers expectations and to respond to the growing need for reliable, effective and scientifically proven natural solutions in the medicine cabinet. I am very pleased to welcome a talented team whose entrepreneurial vision and digital expertise will be invaluable in strengthening our presence in the North American market."

Nina Mullen, Co-CEO of Hilma says, "Our partnership with The Biocodex Group will enable Hilma to rapidly scale our omnichannel retail strategy, reach new audiences, and develop new products." Hilary Quartner, Co-CEO adds, "We are thrilled to join the Biocodex family, as they share our core values of commitment to scientifically backed, natural healthcare, and building a sustainable future." "We look forward to learning from each other and exponentially growing Hilma and The Biocodex Group brands in the US.", notes Lily Galef, Chief Brand Officer.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

About Biocodex

Biocodex is a French pharmaceutical company founded in 1953 to develop and market the world's first probiotic yeast strain, Saccharomyces boulardii CNCM I-745®. Today, Biocodex focuses its business on three main areas: Microbiota care; Orphan diseases; Women's health. With 1,600 employees, Biocodex generated net revenues of €418 million in 2021, including 42% in France and 58% internationally. The group is present in 124 countries through wholly owned subsidiaries in 16 countries and a network of distributors worldwide.

About Hilma

Hilma makes natural remedies that actually work for health issues like digestion, sleep, immune support and more. Hilma's remedies are made with powerful herbs and minerals, formulated with a team of doctors, and backed by clinical research. Unlike most over-the-counter options, Hilma is made without drugs, dyes, fillers, preservatives, or artificial sweeteners. The company makes natural remedies accessible to a mainstream customer, who has embraced natural products in food, beauty, and household items, and is looking for an effective natural option for their medicine cabinet. Hilma is entirely female-founded and led. Hilma is an omnichannel brand, sold DTC on hilma.co as well as with over 100 retail partners, including Target, Grove Collaborative, Thrive Market, Juice Press, and Amazon.

