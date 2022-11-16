Tushar Bholé joins Cogitate as Executive Vice President of Sales & Partnerships

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate Technology Solutions, a future ready P&C technology innovator, announced the appointment of Tushar Bholé an experienced Professional in Core Insurance Platforms as Executive Vice President for Sales and Partnerships.

Tushar will be at the helm of driving Cogitate's market expansion initiatives by building strategic partnerships with prospective customers and other insurance ecosystem and technology companies. "With over two decades of experience in the insurance technology space, Tushar will be responsible for the overall growth of Cogitate's DigitalEdge Insurance Platform (DEIP) in the US and expansion in the broader global market. Tushar's experience, knowledge of the insurance landscape and deep understanding of its challenges and opportunities will help us tap the market aggressively with our solutions," says Arvind Kaushal, CEO and Co-founder, Cogitate.

Throughout his career Tushar has focused on delivering business value to insurers with applications & platforms that transform the core business processes in Underwriting, Policy, Billing and Claims. Prior to joining Cogitate, Tushar led sales and business development in various roles at Five Sigma, Majesco, Infosys and Oracle.

Jacque Schaendorf, Co-Founder and Director, of Cogitate added, "In the last few years, Cogitate has made a significant impact in the insurance technology market, bringing innovation and thought leadership through a broad set of modern solutions powered by our extensive insurance technical experience in numerous P&C lines of business. Tushar will lead the effort to help Cogitate rapidly penetrate the market with our value-added knowledge of the business and highly modern technology solution set."

"I am humbled with the commitment & vision that Cogitate Co-Founders have for the P&C industry as it bridges the divide with the InsurTech players and thrilled to work with an amazing team of Cogitators to deliver on that commitment. I look forward to expanding our sales team to engage with Carriers, Wholesalers, MGAs, Program Administrators, and Brokers and empower them with Cogitate DEIP's transformative capabilities for launching new products & programs with low-code no-code technology." says Tushar Bholé while taking on his new role with Cogitate.

Tushar holds a Master of Business Administration Degree in Financial Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai, India.

Cogitate Technology Solutions, Inc., develops modern and innovative technology products and solutions for the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry. It helps insurance companies transform their business models to create a competitive advantage in a time of rapid industry change. Cogitate's next-generation technology products and solutions are helping insurance carriers, brokers, MGAs and agents to accelerate digitalization and expand their businesses.

