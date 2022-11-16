'Tis the season of giving: Powering Chicago also launches Holiday Lights campaign on Giving Tuesday benefiting local families battling cancer

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powering Chicago , the electrical industry labor-management partnership between IBEW Local 134 and the Electrical Contractors' Association (ECA) of Chicago and Cook County, will once again kick off the holidays by presenting the 109th Chicago Tree Lighting Ceremony at Millennium Park on Friday, November 18.

Powering Chicago Lights Up the Holidays with Presentation of 109th Chicago Tree Lighting Ceremony

Adorning Chicago's "official" Christmas tree with festive lights requires highly skilled professional electricians. That's why Schaumburg-based McWilliams Electric Company was trusted to complete the job on time and to the highest standards of safety with the skilled workforce of IBEW 134 electricians. Throughout the past few weeks, Powering Chicago members installed multi-colored lights on the 55-foot Colorado Blue Spruce.

The ceremony marks an especially festive occasion for McWilliams Electric. In addition to lighting up the City of Chicago Christmas Tree for the first time, the company is celebrating its 100-year anniversary this year of serving the Chicagoland region.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to spread cheer and give thanks by helping Chicagoland kick off the holiday season," said James J. McGlynn, Sr., President and CEO of McWilliams Electric Company. "After 100 years in business, we're still amazed at the level of talent of IBEW journeypersons and lighting up Chicago's extraordinary tree highlights the experience, reliability and safety they bring to each and every project."

The Tree Lighting Ceremony, presented by Powering Chicago with leadership support from the Millennium Park Foundation and the Pritzker Foundation, will be on Friday, November 18 starting at 6 p.m. (with a pre-show starting at 5 p.m. and the actual lighting at approximately 6:30 p.m.). The 109th Annual City of Chicago Christmas Tree in Millennium Park will shine brightly near the intersection of Michigan Ave. and Washington St. from November 18 through January 8.

Holiday Lights: Show off your lights and brighten the holidays for families with children battling cancer

In honor of Giving Tuesday, Powering Chicago announces a $5,000 donation to Chicago-based The Andrew Weishar Foundation whose mission is to directly relieve the financial burden faced by families with a child facing cancer and ensure these families know they are not alone in this fight. Since its creation in 2013, the foundation has assisted more than 340 families in the Chicagoland region.

As part of its third annual Holiday Lights campaign on social media, launching on Giving Tuesday, November 29, Powering Chicago will also match up to $5,000 in donations to the foundation, for a total contribution up to $10,000. Holiday Lights is a month-long celebration of home holiday lighting displays featuring photos submitted by local residents.

Powering Chicago encourages its members and Chicagoland residents to share photos of their lights displays and donate to The Andrew Weishar Foundation. From November 29 to December 21, they can join in the joy of Powering Chicago's Holiday Lights campaign:

Post a photo or video of their indoor or outdoor holiday lights on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter with a brief description

Include the hashtags #HolidayLightsChi and #LightsForWEISH in the caption and tag Powering Chicago:

Check out the Powering Chicago Facebook page throughout the holiday season to see featured holiday lights displays from various local residents.

"In addition to better construction and better careers, Powering Chicago is committed to investing in better communities," said Executive Elbert Walters III. "This holiday season, that means supporting those who need it the most. On top of rising bills and prices, and buying gifts for loved ones, families fighting cancer face the huge burden of medical expenses, which is why we're asking our community to join us in making a donation to the The Andrew Weishar Foundation to help uplift the lives of families with adolescents and young adults battling cancer."

About Powering Chicago

Bringing together the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 electricians and the Electrical Contractors' Association (ECA) of Chicago and Cook County, Powering Chicago is an electrical industry labor-management partnership that invests in consistently better construction, better careers and better communities within the metro Chicago region. Employing the latest technology, its members are elevating industry performance through their commitment to safety, level of experience and reliability, while also investing in the future of skilled labor through an innovative apprenticeship program that is paving the way for the next generation of skilled electricians. For additional information, visit poweringchicago.com.

