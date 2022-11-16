Lowe's Companies, Inc. to Host 2022 Analyst and Investor Conference on December 7th

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced today that it will hold its 2022 Analyst and Investor Conference at 8 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in New York City. The company will provide updates on key growth initiatives and long-term financial targets.

A webcast will be available by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com. Supplemental materials will be available at 6 a.m. ET the morning of the event.

What: 2022 Analyst and Investor Conference When: 8 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, Dec. 7 Where: New York, NY or webcast on Events and Presentations section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website How: In-person by invitation and live online video webcast

A webcast replay of the call can be accessed from noon EST on Dec. 8, 2022 through Dec. 7, 2023 by visiting Events & Presentations on our Investor Relations website and clicking on 2022 Lowe's Analyst and Investor Conference.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contacts: Shareholder / Analyst Inquiries: Media Inquiries:

Kate Pearlman Steve Salazar

704-775-3856 steve.j.salazar@lowes.com

kate.pearlman@lowes.com



