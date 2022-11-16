Celebrate a Day of Health and Wellness and Family Fun in Los Angeles with ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®

Celebrate a Day of Health and Wellness and Family Fun in Los Angeles with ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, Healthy Americas Foundation, and the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation will celebrate their 16th annual ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event in Los Angeles. The event includes free health screenings, COVID-19 tests and vaccines and boosters, cooking demonstrations, health and wellness activities for the whole family, and referrals to community health services. Walkaround Elmo from Sesame Street® will be on hand to greet kids and families, while free Sesame Street in Communities resources are distributed. The 2022 event series is sponsored nationally by the Siemens Foundation.

"Keeping families healthy in our community is a top priority, which is why we have teamed up with the National Alliance for Hispanic Health to bring the Get Up! Get Moving! program to the families and community we serve. The goal of this day is to encourage families to adopt healthy lifestyles by providing them with resources, fun activities, and educational opportunities," said Dr. Ciriaco "Cid" Pinedo, President and CEO of the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation.

"Reducing health disparities requires a multi-faceted approach, including continuous preventative care and early detection. We're honored to provide our CLINITEST® Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test to the local health fair participants as part of this effort," said Dave Pacitti, President, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.; Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers; and member of the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors. "We're committed to advancing health equity by promoting primary healthcare, diagnostic screening, workforce training for the healthcare sector, and capital loan support for community clinics, and thrilled to support ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in Los Angeles," concluded David Etzwiler, CEO of Siemens Foundation.

"It is especially important that communities have access to health screenings, given the millions of important screenings that were missed or delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Jane Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group. "We also celebrate the 16th year of ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in Los Angeles with the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation as well all the efforts to support individuals and families have the best health possible."

In addition, the event will feature the All of Us Research Program, a historic effort to gather data from one million or more people living in the US to accelerate research and improve health.

What: ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event featuring:

Free Health Screenings: HIV/STI, COVID-19/Flu vaccines, and more

Fitness: Obstacle course

Healthy snacks: produce giveaway and nutrition education

Family fun: Live music, raffles and much more!

Science: Featuring the All of Us Research Program Featuring the

Where: 6550 Miles Ave, Huntington Park, CA 90255

When: Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 9:00am to 1:00pm

Cost: FREE!

To find a ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event in your city, please visit www.healthyamericas.org/get-up-get-moving. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program, please visit www.JoinAllofUs/juntos.

