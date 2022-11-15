BRIGHTON MARINE BOARD ELECTS ROSYE BLANCAS CLOUD AS CHAIR AND APPOINTS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Veterans Nonprofit Launches Strategic Vision of Growth, Increased Social Impact

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brighton Marine board of directors has elected a new board chair and appointed a new executive committee, creating a strategic and diverse group to govern the nonprofit as it aims to broaden its reach to meet the evolving needs of Uniformed Service Members, Veterans, and their families.

Brighton Marine board of directors elects Rosye Blancas Cloud as chair. (PRNewswire)

Brighton Marine board of directors elected Rosye Blancas Cloud as chair of the Veterans nonprofit based in Boston

For the first time, the board is chaired by a woman, Rosye Blancas Cloud, alongside a board reflecting the changing demographics of the Veterans community. Blancas Cloud, a first-generation Hispanic American and former military spouse, spent decades helping support the well-being of the Army force through oversight and management of critical social services on military installations and the design of national programs. Her work played a significant part in efforts to reduce Veteran suicide, eliminate homelessness, increase employment, and ease the strain of transitions, all of which assisted in informing multiple executive orders and wide-reaching, impactful government policy.

Blancas Cloud is a social impact entrepreneur who leads a management consulting practice specializing in transformative solutions for not-for-profit and mission-driven organizations. She is a speaker on the importance of ethical leadership and drives national efforts that increase social and economic mobility for all Americans.

Blancas Cloud has dedicated over 20 years to public service, leading policy and program initiatives that increase access to education, employment, and critical social services for all Americans. She has experience in multiple national security domains, including an overseas assignment in support of NATO as well as with the U.S. Department of Defense, and assignment to the White House National Security and Domestic Policy Councils as the Director of Policy for Veterans, Wounded, and Military Families.

She says, "Brighton Marine has been providing vital services and supports to Veterans for over 40 years and it is essential we enhance and build upon the foundational principles established by our founder, COL Robert E. Hawes, and most recent chairman William "Bill" Perry. The board is committed to setting a bold strategy that increases our impact while continuing to provide critical services in a manner that is worthy of our Veterans and their families. The board composition will consistently reflect the life experiences and perspectives of our country, our commitment to the Greater Boston community, and prioritize the needs of past, present, and future Veterans. The new board members look forward to building strong partnerships with experts aligned with Brighton's mission, values, and commitment to excellence."

The new Executive Committee members include:

Robert "Bob" C. Ballard

Robert "Bob" C. Ballard is serving as the Chair of the Finance Committee and Treasurer. He recently retired as the president and CEO of Scholarship America. He previously served as senior vice president, philanthropy, at USA Funds (now Strada Education Network) where he directed all philanthropic programs and grant-making activities.

Ballard also serves on the boards of National Scholarship Providers Association, College Promise, and Bottom Line, a Boston nonprofit that helps disadvantaged youth get into college, graduate, and go far in life. A retired U.S. Navy Commander, he's also the immediate past chair of Indiana Dollars for Scholars.

Keisha Stephenson Taylor , Ed.D.

Keisha Stephenson Taylor, Ed.D., is serving as the Chair of the Governance Committee. She brings a proven track record of success leading training and professional development initiatives while overseeing staff and administering budgets. She is currently the senior director for alumni and postsecondary engagement for the National Academy Foundation (NAF). In this role she developed and implemented a cohesive five-year post-secondary strategy; strengthens connections between NAF programs and postsecondary partners; and supports the coordination and logistics of the national convening and events.

Previously she was the lead school change coach at the Center for Secondary School Redesign in Rhode Island. Keisha provided direction to schools in developing systemic change leadership that significantly enhanced school culture and climate. In addition, she monitored grant funds and deliverables connected to the U.S. Department of Education and U.S. Department of Labor. She began her career as an English teacher.

A full list of the Board of Directors is available at https://www.brightonmarine.org/about/our-team/.

Brighton Marine: A Veteran Community

Brighton Marine's services include:

US Family Health Plan, a TRICARE Prime option available to families of active-duty military, National Guard, and Reserves, as well as to military retirees and their eligible family members.

Veterans Housing at Brighton Marine, which is an affordable housing facility featuring apartments specifically for vulnerable Boston -area Veterans. It reflects Brighton's commitment to rapidly house the homeless and provide necessary supportive services.

Residences at Brighton Marine, which is the country's first public and private housing project for Active Duty, Veterans, National Guard, Reservists, and their families; it's the largest Boston housing project since World War II.

The Homeless Veterans' Endowment Fund, which is used to assist Veterans by funding expenses associated with obtaining housing that have not been met by public or other financing programs.

It also offers affordable leasing and real estate access to organizations supporting Veteran causes and providing services.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Adam Shapiro

Adam.Shapiro@ASPR.bz

202-427-3603

Brighton Marine (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brighton Marine