Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Announces Temporary Service Adjustments for the Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Period

ORANGE, Calif. , Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® will implement temporary service adjustments to safely manage a projected increase in travelers around the Thanksgiving holiday. An advanced reservation will be required to travel on board Pacific Surfliner trains and connecting bus service beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Additional train cars and shuttle buses will be used to increase the number of available seats. However, customers are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and book early to guarantee available tickets.

During the reservation period, the Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended – monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted on these dates.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used. However, Amtrak monthly pass or 10-trip ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip (train and date) in advance through the Amtrak RideReserve program when traveling between Nov. 23 to Nov. 28. During this time, 10-Trip tickets can only be used by a single rider at a time.

While reservations are required, passengers must ride the train listed on their tickets. If travel plans change, customers must adjust the reservation in advance of the scheduled departure. This can be done online at Amtrak.com, by phone at 800-USA-RAIL, or at a staffed Amtrak station.

Passengers should keep in mind that there is a temporary track closure in effect in the San Clemente area due to track stabilization work along the right-of-way. When traveling to or from San Diego County, a bus connection is required between Oceanside and Irvine. Connections are guaranteed. There is also limited train service to San Juan Capistrano. Learn more about these travel advisories at pacificsurfliner.com/alerts.

Tips to ensure a safe and smooth trip:

Cancel If You Need To: Pacific Surfliner tickets can be canceled with a full refund to original form of payment with no fees if canceled before departure.

Luggage: Bring two bags per passenger, measuring up to 28" x 22" x 11" and weighing 50 pounds or less, on board for free. Two personal items may also be brought on board. Checked baggage is not available at this time.

Travel Off-Peak & Arrive Early: The busiest travel days are typically the Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday of Thanksgiving week. Morning trains typically have more availability than later trains. Customers are encouraged to arrive at the station 45 minutes before departure.

See Something, Say Something: Report any suspicious activity or unattended items to an Amtrak employee or member of the Amtrak Police Department by calling (800) 331-0008, calling 911, or sending a text message to APD11 from a smartphone, or to 27311 from a standard cell phone.

Visit PacificSurfliner.com/holiday to learn more and book a trip.

