FRESHWORKS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Freshworks Inc. - FRSH

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 3, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Freshworks Inc. (NasdaqGS: FRSH), if they purchased or acquired the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's September 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased or acquired shares of Freshworks as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-frsh/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 3, 2023 .

About the Lawsuit

Freshworks and certain of its executives and others are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the "Offering Documents"), violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) at the time of the IPO, the Company possessed information showing that its revenue growth and billings were decelerating (ii) at the time of the IPO, the Company's net dollar retention rate had stalled; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's Offering Documents were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Sundaram v. Freshworks Inc. et al., Case No. 3:22-cv-6750.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

