XT.COM Lists AD in Its Main Zone

About AD Token

AD (Angel Dust) is a BEP-20 token with a total supply of 100,000,000,000 (100 Billion). Users can buy, sell, and mint NFTs with AD and other tokens on the Angel Dust NFT marketplace and launchpad.

A burning mechanism ensures spent AD tokens on the Angel Dust marketplace are burned on a daily basis. Tokens are burned by activities such as NFT minting, transaction fee payments, KYC completion and other similar services.

About Angel Dust Marketplace

Angel Dust aims to bridge the divide between NFT and Token communities by offering each of them a wide variety of payment and burn utilities never before seen in crypto.

Angel Dust has its own multi-chain NFT marketplace and launchpad where AD token holders can sell blockchain domains and virtual worlds. They can also utilize other multi-chain NFT marketplaces and launchpads like BSC and Ethereum

Angel Dust recently received a high amount of recognition after winning the best DeFi Project Award at the Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 and experienced a record-setting sell out pre-sale subscription on Pinksale. Currently, any tokens deployed on the Ethereum or Binance smart chain can provide their holders a quick and easy payment and burn utility by using the Angel Dust platform.

XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both AD and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in AD trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

