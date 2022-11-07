Terra Sound Announces Trent Peugh as New Chief Executive Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Sound LLC, a veteran-owned software company providing fiber optic sensing solutions for critical infrastructure, announced today the appointment of Trent Peugh as Chief Executive Officer.

Trent's experience providing software services for energy, utility and telecom clients is a great match for Terra Sound.

Peugh joins Terra Sound after serving as President and CEO of Irth Solutions, the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for asset protection and dig ticket management. He is a seasoned executive with a proven track record in sales growth, strategic business development, and corporate transaction completion.

Terra Sound grew out of a cooperative research and development agreement with the Naval Research Laboratory. Building on founder Brian Borkowski's experience developing applications for fiber optic technology during his service in the US Army, the company's goal is to make innovative fiber optic sensing solutions commercially available in the US from a domestic source.

Terra Sound systems are installed and operational in the United States and Latin America across a range of industries and applications, including oil and gas pipeline monitoring, electric utilities, transportation systems, perimeter security, and border security. The company is expanding into telecommunications fiber protection and other new markets.

"I am very pleased to have Trent Peugh come on board as the new CEO of Terra Sound," said company founder and owner Brian Borkowski. "His extensive experience providing software and services for the government, energy, utility, and telecommunications industries is a great match for Terra Sound and will be very valuable for our customers and company. With Trent's leadership experience and demonstrated ability to build successful organizations and businesses, I am confident he will be a force in driving Terra Sound forward."

"Terra Sound was founded to secure and protect the critical infrastructure that provides the things at the bedrock of our lives: water, electricity, fuel, heat, safety, and connection," Peugh said. "I am honored to be part of the Terra Sound team as it continues to bring the military's culture of selfless service to the mission of protecting the infrastructure we all rely on."

About Terra Sound

Terra Sound delivers fiber optic sensing solutions for a range of critical infrastructure applications, including perimeter security, oil and gas pipeline monitoring, telecommunications fiber protection, and intelligent transportation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, we are a veteran-owned, mission-focused company dedicated to helping secure the future for our customers. To learn more, visit terrasound.us.

Contact

Jennifer Borkowski

Marketing Coordinator

info@terrasound.us

View original content:

SOURCE Terra Sound