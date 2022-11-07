Ram Truck Brand and Chris Stapleton Celebrate Long-standing Partnership with One-Of-A-Kind Ram "Traveller" Truck

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. , Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The Ram Truck brand and Chris Stapleton create one-of-a-kind Ram “Traveller” truck designed by the eight-time Grammy-winning artist in collaboration with the Ram Truck design team. (PRNewswire)

Ram Truck celebrates the current exhibit, Chris Stapleton : Since 1978 , presented by Ram Trucks at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Customized interior and exterior design cues hint to the heritage of the 1970s and 1980s combined with modern elements of today.

Latest in a series of long-standing collaborations between Ram and Stapleton.

First official release of Stapleton's recording of "I'm a Ram" to take place on Friday, Nov. 11

The Ram Truck brand and Chris Stapleton have collaborated once again to create a one-of-a-kind Ram "Traveller" truck designed specifically by the eight-time Grammy-winning artist in collaboration with the Ram Truck design team.

Built on the platform of the 2500 Heavy Duty, creation of the Ram "Traveller" truck honors the deep-rooted collaborations between Ram and Stapleton which includes the 2016 Ram Nation concert and instrument donation for students at Stapleton's former high school in Paintsville, KY, the multi-year campaign anchored by Stapleton's custom rendition of "I'm a Ram," and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's current exhibit, Chris Stapleton: Since 1978, presented by Ram Trucks.

"Our relationship with Chris Stapleton is special because he is not just a partner, we consider him to be a friend. He represents our shared values of hard-work, determination, and perseverance," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "Our journey with Chris throughout his career is something we are extremely proud of and to see this Ram Truck collaboration come to fruition is an endeavor we will cherish for a long time."

Working with the Ram Truck design team, the "Traveller" truck features custom exterior and interior design cues that nod to the vintage nature of Ram trucks from the late 1970s and 1980s combined with modern cues of today.

On the exterior, styling cues stem strongly from a Stapleton favorite, the 1979 Ram Palomino truck, evoking the essence of the iconic vehicle and updated with a contemporary and modernized design. The Palomino-inspired exterior colors Linen Cream, Radar Red, Bison Brown and Cashmere, have been modernized to complement today's finishes. In addition, the iconic striped graphics featured on the Palomino are adapted to fit the more sculptural 2500 Heavy Duty body. Retro-inspired Turbo Fin 18-inch wheels set the aesthetic tone of the truck blending the nostalgic classic 80's appearance and updating the style with a fully painted, deep-dished machined-faced wheel with a bright chrome center cap. Influenced by the classic Ram 1980s badge fonts, the "Traveller" badging merges the past and the present to create a distinct look. Finishing the exterior is a multi-faceted, three-dimensional Ram hood ornament added to achieve a vintage, yet modern day appearance.

The interior of the Ram "Traveller" truck features numerous personal design details, unique colors, textures and materials that pay homage to Stapleton's musical career journey while representing his individual style. These details also serve a practical purpose for his everyday lifestyle. A custom, monochromatic Bison Brown color is featured throughout the entire interior palette with a pop of color integrated into the headrests of buffalo plaid flannel material, an identical material as the jacket worn by Stapleton on the cover of his debut album, Traveller. Walnut Burl wood appears throughout the cabin along with tailored cloth wrapped seats, speaker grilles that draw inspiration from guitar amps and a custom front-row bench seat. Completing the design is a customized Chris Stapleton signature inlaid into the wood of the instrument panel as another personal touch.

Aligned with the current exhibit Chris Stapleton: Since 1978 at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the Ram "Traveller" truck reveal is set to take place at the Nashville museum this Monday, Nov. 7.

Chris Stapleton: Since 1978, presented by Ram Trucks, highlights Stapleton's contributions to American cultural history. The exhibit runs through May 2023 and chronicles the course of Stapleton's multi-faceted musical career, from his Kentucky roots and success as a Nashville songwriter to his rise to stardom as one of music's most powerful and unique voices.

This latest partnership coincides with the official release of Stapleton's recording of "I'm a Ram" next Friday, Nov. 11. In addition to streaming everywhere for the first time, a limited-edition 7-inch featuring the song as well as a special alternate live version of the classic Al Green tune will be available exclusively at Indie retail.

