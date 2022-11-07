Mix Talent's Growth Garners Fast 50 Recognition

Mix Talent is celebrated as one of Columbus Business First's 2022 Fast 50, a ranking of the 50 privately-owned companies that posted the best growth rates from 2019 through 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mix Talent, a Columbus, Ohio-based life science recruitment and consulting firm, has been recognized by Columbus Business First for its continued growth, earning the 20th spot on the 2022 Fast 50 list in its first year of eligibility.

Mix Talent Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mix Talent) (PRNewswire)

With over 90+ clients in the life science space and over 1,000 candidate placements in each of the past two years, Mix is not shy about the key to their rapid growth: it's their incredible team and culture built on a strong foundation of lived values. Since its inception in 2018, when just six founding members were working at folding tables covered in extension cords, Mix's leadership has remained true to their core values, which they refer to as the Mix O/S: Care, Solve, Deliver, and Win-Win.

"Having a set of cultural values is expected for a company," said Mix's Head of Strategy, K.C. McAllister. "But living up to those values and letting them guide every aspect of what we do has been a key to Mix's fast and sustained growth. For us, they are not just words on the wall. The Mix O/S drives how we operate our business."

One of only 15 companies to appear on this year's Fast 50 ranking for the first time, Mix's commitment to the Mix O/S has built the company into a cohesive, high-performing team of over 100 employees who maintain a shared purpose capable of scaling with the company's continuous growth.

"Our ability to solve complex challenges, deliver outstanding results, and focus on win-win relationships while caring about the people we work with – and, ultimately, the patients our clients are working hard to treat and heal – is why Mix has been able to see double-digit growth each year, even during a global pandemic," said Mix's President, Mickey Shimp. "It's an honor to be recognized as one of the Fast 50, and the plan is for Mix to keep growing: expanding our services, adding more Mixers to the team, and making more people happy with the work we do every day. To us, those are all excellent indicators of true, sustainable success."

Beyond Mix's 2022 Fast 50 recognition, they have also been announced as one of Central Ohio's Best Places to work for the fourth year in a row and will be attending the Best Places to Work Celebration at COSI on November 17th.

About Mix Talent

Mix Talent was built to support the near-term goals and long-term success of pharma, biotech, digital therapeutics, medtech, and gene therapy organizations. With a focus on the power of company culture, they specialize in identifying, recruiting, assessing, and selecting talent that fits and fortifies that culture. To learn more, visit mix-talent.com.

CONTACT:

Natalie Taylor

natalie@mix-talent.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mix Talent