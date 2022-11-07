Frank's RedHot® Heats Up the Holidays with All-New Injector Marinade

The newest product from Frank's adds a kick to holiday feasts

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for Frank's RedHot®, the #1 hot sauce in the world*. The brand known for perfectly balancing flavor and heat, is heating up the holidays by launching the all-new Frank's RedHot Injector Marinade. Available now, the latest must-have kitchen gadget makes it easier than ever to elevate your holiday meals, adding spice to dishes of any kind.

Assets for Global Website (PRNewsfoto/Frank’s RedHot) (PRNewswire)

Crafted from the brand's original cayenne pepper sauce, the hot sauce used to create the original Buffalo wings in 1964, Frank's RedHot Marinade brings the same iconic flavor in a few easy steps. Simply assemble the injector, included in every package, and pull marinade into the needle. Then inject sauce into your dish of choice to infuse it with marinade before cooking. From fried turkey and grilled pork chops to air-fried tofu and smoked vegetables, Frank's RedHot Marinade is a versatile ingredient that infuses bold flavors from inside out in just a few minutes. No more waiting days to brine your poultry!

The Frank's RedHot Marinade Injector is a great way to enhance average holiday dishes – and wow holiday guests – by not only injecting flavor but also tenderizing and making meat juicy with a slight kick. It also makes a great gift this season for foodies and hot sauce enthusiasts alike. Fans nationwide can order the Frank's RedHot Injector Marinade online or find it in select stores here (prices may vary).

For recipes including RedHot Fried Turkey and more information, visit FranksRedHot.com. Frank's RedHot followers can also share their own marinated recipes with #RespecttheInject across social.

Media Note: Download high-resolution images here . Photos may be credited to Frank's RedHot.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted July 2022 for volume sales (ounces/ml) in 2021 through all retail channels. Hot sauce is defined as a purely liquid spicy table sauce/condiment with vinegar as a substantial ingredient. Excludes chili pastes.

About Frank's

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Queso Dip seasoning mix, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, Frozen Buffalo Wings and more. Visit www.FranksRedHot.com for more information and recipes.

Frank's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavor. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

Franks@sunshinesachs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frank’s RedHot