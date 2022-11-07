FAIR: Border Numbers Worsened in October, Including Historic Number of 'Known Gotaways'

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 210,000 illegal aliens at the southern border last month, according to preliminary numbers obtained by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). The numbers, first reported by The Washington Times, show yet another rise in the level of chaos triggered by Biden administration policies.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) is a national, nonprofit, public-interest, membership organization of concerned citizens who share a common belief that our nation's immigration policies must be reformed to serve the national interest. Visit FAIR's website at www.fairus.org . (PRNewsFoto/FAIR) (PRNewswire)

The numbers obtained by FAIR reveal that Border Patrol agents apprehended approximately 209,664 illegal aliens at our southern border in October. Agents tallied another 86,796 "known gotaways" — migrants that they spotted crossing, but were unable to apprehend due to a focus on processing. This is believed to be the highest number of "known gotaways" ever detected and paints an even grimmer picture of a crisis that is a direct result of the Biden administration's deliberate sabotage of our nation's immigration laws.

While these numbers are preliminary, 209,664 illegal border crossers amounts to a 30% increase compared to October 2021, when agents tallied 159,113 apprehensions. The numbers also trounce the last few years of the Trump administration, when roughly 69,000 were caught in October 2020, and just 35,000 were nabbed in October 2019.

What is even more alarming is the fact that these preliminary numbers do not reveal how many of the nearly 210,000 illegal aliens who were apprehended last month were released into American communities. However, based on past trends, the figure is likely to be more than half. Even worse, the 86,796 "gotaways" are particularly worrisome because agents have reason to believe those who have criminal records or are on the terror watch list are among those sneaking through.

"We are quickly approaching the end of a catastrophic two years for border security, and consequently, for the American people. The primary responsibility of the federal government is to protect Americans and our interests. President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas have knowingly, willfully, and consistently violated that responsibility," said Dan Stein, president of FAIR. "We have never seen such numbers in our history, and the Biden administration's open-borders policies are solely to blame."

"These are numbers the American people have a right to see within what was once a traditional time window, and we are glad to assist," Stein continued. "The Biden administration cannot continue to cover up what is happening by waiting until after business hours in the second half of the following month to release its data."

"Working in partnership with the White House, Secretary Mayorkas continues to purposefully ignore our nation's immigration laws while abandoning policies of the previous administration that were designed to keep our borders secure and the American people safe," charged Stein. "On that basis alone, Mayorkas must be brought up on impeachment charges in the next Congress. The fact is this: Nothing will improve until there is a public servant leading DHS who believes in borders—and secure ones at that."

Contact: Ron Kovach, 202-328-7004 or rkovach@fairus.org.

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)