BUCHANAN'S SCOTCH WHISKY LAUNCHES NATIONAL CAMPAIGN INVITING FANS TO CELEBRATE THEIR 100% LATINO, 100% AMERICAN DUALITY DURING THE WORLD'S LARGEST FÚTBOL EVENT

Through New Anthemic Film and a Limited-Edition Merch Collaboration with LA-Based Community Brand, Kids of Immigrants, Buchanan's Is Inspiring Fans to Embrace their 200% Latin American Pride

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan's Scotch Whisky is continuing its ongoing commitment in championing Latin American pride by uniting those who embody the spirit of the 200%, proudly celebrating their 100% Latino and 100% American duality. Last fall, the brand launched its "What Glory We Are" campaign that raised a glass to the 200%ers who have always welcomed Buchanan's into their celebrations, and live the best of both worlds, honoring their dual cultural experiences and identity that lead them to live a bigger, more flavorful life. Ahead of the world's biggest fútbol event, the brand has launched its newest national creative campaign that further champions this 200% Latin American pride – on and off the field.

To kick off the games, Buchanan's has launched an online film created by Crispin Porter Bogusky (CPB) that features fútbol fans from México, Ecuador, Argentina and Brazil singing a Spanglish and Portuguese chant inspired by the most popular chant sung at U.S. soccer games. The high-energy, 60-second televised version of the film aired on November 4th on Fox Deportes, and mixes languages and cultures to celebrate the 200% spirit, showcasing the unique traditions, cuisine, faces and comradery that come together during these games. Accompanying 15-second versions will also air across Telemundo, NBC Universo, and Fox Deportes, including during game coverage.

"When it comes to fútbol, Latin Americans bring their 200% duality on and off the field. Just like how we love being part of U.S. culture, our Latinidad will never go away," said Gustavo Salguero, Brand Director, Buchanan's Whisky. "This 200% rallying cry is a celebration of our identity, being 100% Latino and 100% American, leading a fuller 200% life. "

Beyond the digital content, Buchanan's is collaborating with ongoing brand partner and LA-based community brand, Kids of Immigrants, for their second merch drop of the year, launching an exclusive fútbol-inspired capsule for the hardcore fans and the every four year fans to show 200% pride on gameday. Known for championing 100% Immigrants and 100% CommUNITY, the designers created a series of colorful, limited-edition jersey-inspired long sleeves, soccer shorts and a scarf in four different colorways to represent Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador and Brazil. The collection will be available for sale beginning November 15th on www.kidsofimmigrants.us, with 100% of proceeds being donated to Make The Road to further support the organization's work in achieving social justice for immigrant and working class communities in New York.

"This moment in fútbol brings people together from all corners of the world, no matter where you are from or what team you rep, and the slogan 'we are all cut from different fabrics but together we make a whole,' has been the driving message behind this partnership with Buchanan's," says Debbie Gonzales from Kids of Immigrants. "For Kids of Immigrants our biggest inspiration is always our commUNITY – from the design to the role models we selected, to the intention behind working with our long-time partners Make the Road NY – we wanted to use this moment to continue to inspire, empower and unify," says Daniel Buezo, co-founder of Kids of Immigrants.

Buchanan's will continue the inviting fútbol fans to proudly celebrate their duality alongside the action on the field through different touchpoints and programming available on www.buchananswhisky.com/futbol, including:

An audio version of the Spanglish and Portuguese fútbol chant, which is hosted within the Instagram Reels song library for 200%ers to post along with their fútbol inspired content on social media.

A sweepstakes with a $10K cash grand prize and fútbol gear for fans who submit a picture showing who they are supporting this year.**

An exclusive Buchanan's stickerpack that lets 200%ers proudly represent their duality when texting with friends, home or abroad on messaging apps like WhatsApp.

Signature cocktail recipes inspired by each of the competing Latin American countries for fans to make at home

* *NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. U.S., 21+. Sweepstakes ends 12/18/2022 @ 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Enter at futbol.buchananswhisky.com. Winners selected via random drawing. For official rules including full prize description/restrictions and odds of winning, visit website.

