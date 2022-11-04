Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Private Credit BDC, stated "We are pleased to report strong results for our third full quarter of operations. During the quarter we made seven new investments and three investments in existing portfolio companies totaling $56 million at fair value, bringing the total portfolio to $127 million at fair value. On November 3, 2022, we declared our second quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share representing an annualized dividend yield of 8.8%. We expect our dividend to grow as we continue to build out the portfolio."















FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS











($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022



Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income

$1.54 $0.37

$2.32 $0.70 Net unrealized depreciation included in earnings

(0.63) (0.15)

(0.82) (0.25) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

0.91 0.22

1.50 0.45 Distributions

(0.77) (0.19)

(0.77) (0.23) Other weighted average share adjustments(1)

— (0.06)

— (0.09) Net asset value

$76.5 $14.90

$76.5 $14.90 Weighted average shares outstanding



4,165,010



3,311,178





(1) Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.











PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY







($ in millions)





















As of

As of





September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Investments at fair value

$127.4

—

Total assets

$141.2

$0.2

Net assets

$76.5

($0.5)

Shares outstanding

5,138,740

—

Net asset value per share

$14.90

N/A

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

New investments

$55.6

$135.0

Repayments of investments

(6.2)

(6.9)

Net activity

$49.3

$128.1





















Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $2.6 million, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $1.6 million, net of $0.5 million in expenses reimbursed and fees waived by the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"). For the same period, base management fees totaled $0.4 million (which were waived by the Advisor), income incentive fees totaled $0.2 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $0.7 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled less than $0.1 million, and other expenses totaled $0.2 million.

Net investment income was $1.5 million, or $0.37 per common share of beneficial interest based on weighted average common shares of beneficial interest outstanding of 4,165,010 for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $0.9 million or $0.22 per common share of beneficial interest, based on weighted average common shares of beneficial interest outstanding of 4,165,010 for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2022, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with Signature Bank (as amended from time to time, the "Commitment Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $100.0 million on a committed basis. As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $54.6 million and $0.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Commitment Facility, respectively.

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility", together with the Commitment Facility, the "Credit Facilities"). The Credit Facility provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $105.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $0.8 million and $0 in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

Recent Portfolio Activity

New and Add-On Investments













Activity Type Date Company Name Company Description Investment

Amount Instrument Type New Investment July 1, 2022 Heat Makes Sense Shared Services, LLC Branded haircare platform $7,498,862 First lien term loan







1,477,049 Revolver commitment







383,465 Equity investment New Investment July 5, 2022 Baker Manufacturing Company, LLC Manufacturer of water well equipment, specialized 6,169,082 Last out term loan





filtration pumps, and custom castings 330,978 Equity investment New Investment July 29, 2022 Curion Holdings, LLC Provider of product testing and consumer insights 3,551,651 First lien term loan







1,275,886 Revolver commitment







3,879,736 Delayed draw term loan commitment







343,529 Equity investment Add-On Investment August 2, 2022 Inoapps Holdings, LLC Existing portfolio company 31,238 Equity investment Add-On Investment August 8, 2022 International Designs Holdings LLC Existing portfolio company 227,671 Equity investment New Investment August 11, 2022 Archer Systems, LLC Provider of mass tort settlement administrative 9,727,427 First lien term loan





solutions 1,025,607 Revolver commitment







496,967 Equity investment New Investment August 26, 2022 Heartland Business Systems, LLC End-to-end IT solutions provider 3,210,687 First lien term loan







6,632,305 Delayed draw term loan commitment







157,008 Equity investment New Investment August 31, 2022 Pearl Media Holdings, LLC Provider of street-level, out-of-home advertising 2,677,934 First lien term loan







696,773 Revolver commitment







3,594,043 Delayed draw term loan commitment Add-On Investment September 1, 2022 Sapphire Aggregator S.a r.l. Existing portfolio company € 293,323 Equity investment New Investment September 2, 2022 MacKenzie-Childs Acquisition, Inc. Lifestyle home décor brand 9,402,047 First lien term loan







1,536,470 Revolver commitment







311,482 Equity investment

Full Repayments and Realizations













Activity Type Date Company Name Company Description Proceeds Received Instrument Type Full Repayment July 15, 2022 International Designs Group LLC Existing portfolio company $5,021,456 First lien term loan







247,908 Revolver

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2022













Activity Type Date Company Name Company Description Investment Amount Instrument Type Add-On Investment October 12, 2022 BLP Buyer, Inc. Existing portfolio company $1,278,711 First lien term loan

Credit Facilities

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facilities as of November 4, 2022 was $49.1 million.

Distributions Declared

On November 3, 2022, our board of trustees declared a regular distribution for the third quarter of 2022 of $0.33 per share, payable to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2022.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about COVID-19 and its impacts, may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES















September 30, 2022







(unaudited)

December 31, 2021 ASSETS











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of 128,200,252)

$ 127,382,778

$ — Cash and cash equivalents



11,133,994



— Other receivable



1,246,743



— Interest receivable



861,191



— Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor



324,831



— Deferred offering costs



114,130



139,570 Related party receivable



43,105



— Prepaid expenses



42,998



93,648 Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



12,967



— Total Assets

$ 141,162,737

$ 233,218 LIABILITIES











Credit Facilities payable

$ 54,441,084

$ — Short-term loan payable



9,000,000



— Due to affiliate



—



460,085 Unearned revenue



498,153



— Income incentive fee payable



246,156



— Interest payable



233,971



— Administrative services payable



106,190



— Trustees' fees payable



—



42,000 Other accrued expenses and liabilities



90,123



263,978 Total Liabilities

$ 64,615,677

$ 766,063 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)











Net Assets

$ 76,547,060

$ (532,845) NET ASSETS











Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares authorized; 5,138,740 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022)

$ 51,387

$ — Paid-in capital



76,302,940



— Accumulated undistributed surplus (deficit)



192,733



(532,845) Net Assets

$ 76,547,060

$ (532,845) Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 141,162,737

$ 233,218 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 14.90

$ N/A

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)





For the three

For the nine





months ended

months ended





September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

INVESTMENT INCOME













Interest income

$ 2,583,194

$ 4,189,423

Other income



46,509



87,860

Total Investment Income

$ 2,629,703

$ 4,277,283

OPERATING EXPENSES













Management fees

$ 396,989

$ 788,354

Income incentive fees



168,479



246,156

Professional fees



92,630



317,694

Organization costs



—



90,184

Amortization of deferred offering costs



67,151



164,982

Administrative services expenses



48,843



157,242

Trustees' fees



40,000



118,000

Insurance expense



20,530



61,326

Interest expense and other fees



699,425



1,050,096

Other general and administrative expenses



32,607



80,976

Total Operating Expenses

$ 1,566,654

$ 3,075,010

Expenses reimbursed/waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)

$ (476,464)

$ (1,113,186)

Net Operating Expenses

$ 1,090,190

$ 1,961,824

Net Investment Income

$ 1,539,513

$ 2,315,459

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

$ 2,146

$ 2,146

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ (522,403)

$ (713,013)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation

$ (105,040)

$ (104,461)

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 914,216

$ 1,500,131

Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.37

$ 0.70

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.22

$ 0.45

Weighted Average Shares of Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding – basic and diluted



4,165,010



3,311,178



STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)





Common Shares of





















Beneficial Interest







Accumulated







Number of

Par

Paid-in

undistributed







shares

value

capital

(deficit) surplus

Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2021

—

$ —

$ —

$ (532,845)

$ (532,845) Net investment income

—



—



—



76,851



76,851 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(108,048)



(108,048) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

2,333,334



23,333



34,976,667



—



35,000,000 Balances at March 31, 2022

2,333,334

$ 23,333

$ 34,976,667

$ (564,042)

$ 34,435,958 Net investment income

—



—



—



699,095



699,095 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(82,562)



(82,562) Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



579



579 Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

1,355,013



13,550



19,986,450



—



20,000,000 Balances at June 30, 2022

3,688,347

$ 36,883

$ 54,963,117

$ 53,070

$ 55,053,070 Net investment income

—



—



—



1,539,513



1,539,513 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



2,146



2,146 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(522,403)



(522,403) Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(105,040)



(105,040) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(774,553)



(774,553) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

1,450,393



14,504



21,339,823



—



21,354,327 Balances at September 30, 2022

5,138,740

$ 51,387

$ 76,302,940

$ 192,733

$ 76,547,060

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)





For the nine





months ended





September 30, 2022

Cash flows from operating activities







Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$ 1,500,131

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:







Purchases of investments



(135,023,930)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



6,925,278

Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments



713,013

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations



104,461

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(114,567)

Amortization of loan structure fees



277,541

Amortization of deferred offering costs



164,982

Changes in other assets and liabilities







Increase in interest receivable



(861,191)

Increase in other receivable



(1,246,743)

Increase in related party receivable



(43,105)

Increase in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor



(324,831)

Increase in prepaid expenses



50,650

Decrease in due to affiliate



(460,085)

Decrease in trustees' fees payable



(42,000)

Increase in administrative services payable



106,190

Increase in interest payable



233,971

Increase in income incentive fees payable



246,156

Increase in unearned revenue



498,153

Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities



(173,855)

Net Cash Used In Operating Activities

$ (127,469,781)

Cash flows from Financing Activities







Proceeds from the issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

$ 76,354,327

Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued



(139,542)

Stockholder distributions paid



(774,553)

Borrowings under Credit Facilities



90,290,000

Repayments of Credit Facilities



(34,890,000)

Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities



(1,236,457)

Short-term loan borrowings



9,000,000

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$ 138,603,775

Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 11,133,994

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of period



—

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$ 11,133,994

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities







Cash paid for interest expense

$ 539,122

Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan



4,328



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellus Private Credit BDC