NEW PACIFIC REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") reports its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022. All figures are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

FISCAL 2023 Q1 HIGHLIGHTS

Completed the 2022 resource infill and step-out drill program at the Silver Sand Project's south block with a total of 19,323 metres ("m") in 86 drill holes. Assay results of all drill holes have been received and released through three news releases on September 19, 2022 , May 31, 2022 , and April 6, 2022 , respectively. The completion of the 2022 drill program provided firm support to the project's ongoing mineral resource estimate ("MRE") update and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). The PEA is on track for completion by the end of 2022 as planned;

Advanced the 2022 drill program at the Carangas Silver-Gold Project, a total of 36,012 m in 76 drill holes have been completed to date, of which assay results for 33 drill holes have been received and released through three news releases on October 19, 2022 , August 8, 2022 , and July 13, 2022 , respectively. The assay results continue to intersect a broad, near surface silver horizon measuring approximately 1,000 m long, 800 m wide, and up to 200 m thick, stacked over a broad bulk gold zone;

Advanced the 6,000 m initial discovery drill program at the Silverstrike Project, a total of 2,030 m in 7 drill holes have been completed to date, of which assay results for the first drill hole has been received and release through news release on September 12, 2022 . The assay results intersected broad gold mineralization starting near-surface; and

Maintained working capital of $20.6 million , sufficient to advance the existing exploration projects and other regional exploration initiatives.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2.09 million or $0.01 per share (three months ended September 30, 2021 – net loss of $1.38 million or $0.01 per share). The Company's financial results were mainly impacted by the following: (i) operating expenses of $2.06 million compared to $1.60 million in the comparative quarter; (ii) net loss from investments of $0.04 million compared to $0.05 million in the comparative quarter; and (iii) foreign exchange gain of $0.01 million compared to $0.26 million in the comparative quarter.

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $2.06 million (three months ended September 30, 2021 - $1.60 million).

Net loss from investments for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $0.04 million (three months ended September 30, 2021 – $0.05 million).

Foreign exchange gain for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $0.01 million (three months ended September 30, 2021 – gain of $0.26 million). The Company holds a portion of cash and short-term investments in USD to support its operations in Bolivia. Revaluation of these USD-denominated financial assets to their Canadian dollar ("CAD") functional currency equivalents resulted in unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss for the relevant reporting periods. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the USD appreciated by 6.4% against the CAD (from 1.2886 to 1.3707) while in the comparative period the USD appreciated by 2.8% against the CAD (from 1.2394 to 1.2741).

Working Capital: As of September 30, 2022, the Company had working capital of $20.6 million.

PROJECT OVERVIEW

SILVER SAND PROJECT

In 2021, the Company completed a drill program of 13,313.7 m in 55 holes. The 2021 drill program comprised structure orientation drilling, step-out and infill drilling as well as exploration drilling. Assay results of all drill holes have been received. Detailed structural logging and assays of the oriented drill cores confirmed previous understanding of the orientation of mineralized structures and resource model which are dominantly striking in the direction of north and northwest and dipping in direction of west at high angles which are also evidenced at surface outcrops and historical underground workings. Step-out drilling was carried out mainly outside of the major mineralized trends with results indicating the existence of multiple smaller satellite mineralized zones between the major mineralized trends. For details of the 2021 drill program, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 6, 2022.

In 2022, the Company commenced a resource infill drilling and step-out drilling program at the Silver Sand south block. The resource infill drilling aims to improve the confidence in the continuity of mineralization in the core area of the project and upgrade resource categories, while the step-out drilling is designed to test the extension of the mineralized zones up and down dip as well as on strike. The results of the infill and step-out drilling will be included in the MRE and will be incorporated into the PEA expected to be completed by the end of 2022. As of the date of this news release, a total of 19,323 m in 86 drill holes have been completed and assay results for all drill holes have been received. For details of the 2022 drill program, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 19, 2022, May 31, 2022, and April 6, 2022.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, total expenditures of $2.50 million (three months ended September 30, 2021 - $2.21 million) were capitalized under the project.

CARANGAS PROJECT

In 2021, the Company completed an initial discovery drill program of 13,209 m in 35 drill holes. Assay results of all drill holes have been received. Results from the 2021 discovery drill program confirmed the broad silver-rich polymetallic mineralization near surface and intersected a wide zone of gold mineralization below it. For details of the 2021 discovery drill program, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 17, 2022, February 23, 2022, and February 10, 2022.

Following the success of the 2021 discovery drill program, the Company has commenced a 2022 resource definition drill program with a planned meterage of up to 40,000 m if ongoing drill results continue to be encouraging. As of the date of this news release, a total of 36,012 m in 76 drill holes have been completed, of which assay results of 33 drill holes have been received. The assay results continue to intersect a broad, near surface silver horizon measuring approximately 1,000 m long, 800 m wide, and up to 200 m thick, stacked over a broad bulk gold zone. For details of the 2022 drill program, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 19, 2022, August 8, 2022, and July 13, 2022.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, total expenditures of $2.98 million (three months ended September 30, 2021 - $0.55 million) were capitalized under the project.

SILVERSTRIKE PROJECT

In 2022, the Company commenced a 6,000 m initial discovery drill program at the Silverstrike Project. As of the date of this news release, a total of 2,030 m in 7 drill holes have been completed, of which assay results of the first drill hole have been received. The assay results intersected broad gold mineralization starting near surface. For details of the initial discovery drill program, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 12, 2022.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, total expenditures of $0.44 million (three months ended September 30, 2021 - $0.001 million) were capitalized under the project.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereto for the corresponding period

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Zhang, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Resources ("NI 43-101"). The Qualified Person has verified the information disclosed herein and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with precious metal projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship Project, the Silver Sand Silver Project, is expected to deliver a new Mineral Resource Estimate Update and a PEA by the end of 2022. The recently discovered Carangas Silver-Gold Project is undergoing a 40,000 m drill program. The third project, the Silverstrike Silver-Gold Project, commenced a 6,000 m discovery drill program in June 2022 and discovered a near surface broad gold zone in its first hole drilled.

