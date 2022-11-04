Colorado Woman Wins Big With $1 Million Powerball Ticket on Jackpocket

As Powerball soars to $1.6B, Jackpocket announces latest lottery winner in CO

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Jackpocket , the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, announced a new lottery millionaire in Colorado. A woman in Erie won a $1 million prize in the record $1.2 billion Powerball drawing on Wednesday, November 2 after ordering her ticket on the Jackpocket lottery app.

The player's ticket was one number away from winning the $1.2 billion top prize.

The player's Quick Pick ticket came extremely close to winning the $1.2 billion top prize. Her ticket matched all 5 white ball numbers but was just one number away from matching the red Powerball. Her Powerball number was 24; the winning Powerball number drawn was 23.

The win follows on the heels of a $1.3 million lottery prize won by a Jackpocket player in Fort Collins in June.

"We're so proud to facilitate this life-changing win for our 21st lottery millionaire," said CEO Peter Sullivan. "Jackpocket was founded on the idea that the lottery should be accessible and convenient to play, and we are thrilled when we get to celebrate a major win like this one."

Colorado lottery players can use the Jackpocket app to place ticket orders for Mega Millions, Powerball, Lucky for Life, Colorado Lotto+, Cash 5, and Pick 3. The secure platform allows players to conveniently view an image of their ticket, get notified automatically if they win, and even receive prizes up to $599 directly through the app.

Since Jackpocket has been available in Colorado, players there have won nearly $9 million in lottery prizes to date on the app. Nationwide, over $200 million has been won on Jackpocket by more than one million individual winners. And, including this latest winner, 22 players have won prizes of $1 million or more, with 15 of those wins happening in 2022 alone.

Jackpocket is giving players a free ticket to play the historic $1.6 billion Powerball. New players can receive a $2 lottery ticket by downloading Jackpocket and entering the code FREEPB at checkout.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

