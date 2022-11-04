BERGER FINANCIAL GROUP RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE TOP 50 FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES IN THE TWIN CITIES METRO-AREA BY MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL BUSINESS JOURNAL

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal has officially announced that Berger Financial Group been ranked among the top fastest growing Twin Cities businesses at its Fast 50 Awards reception. The rankings were published October 27, 2022. To view the complete article, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/twincities/news/2022/10/27/2022-fast-50-berger-financial-group-number-45.html?b=1666907435%5E22139717

BFG Logo (PRNewswire)

The 2022 Fast 50 have combined 2021 revenue of more than $1.47 billion and employ around 9,800 people. Their average revenue growth rate from 2019 to 2021 was 132.63%, with the No. 1 company posting a jump in sales of over 954% in that timeframe.

So, how did the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal get this list of fast-growing companies?

Earlier this year, they sought nominations from across the Twin Cities metro area, asking companies to share their revenue numbers, as well as their financial statements with their accounting partner, EisnerAmper, previously Lurie.

To be eligible, companies had to:

Be independently owned, privately held, for-profit businesses headquartered in the 24-county metro area;

Have year-over-year revenue growth from the three most recently completed fiscal years;

Have full-year revenue data from each of those years.

Financial statements from all participating companies were analyzed by accounting firm EisnerAmper, which then calculated their revenue growth from 2019 to 2021.

About Berger Financial Group

Berger Financial Group is a Minneapolis based firm, specializing in financial planning, income tax and portfolio management. Berger Financial Group has over 60 employees with several Minnesota locations in addition to offices in South Burlington, VT, Sun City West and Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about Berger Financial Group visit their website: https://www.bergerfinancialgroup.com/

