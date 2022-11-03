Zephyr's Poll of Wealth Managers Puts Politics at the Center of the Industry's 2023 Outlook

On the eve of the midterm elections, wealth managers weigh in

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than a week to go until the midterm elections, the investment management industry believes the outcome will play a significant role in 2023, at least according to those weighing in on Zephyr's poll at IMPACT®2022. Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a leader in financial technology software for investment professionals, tracks industry sentiment throughout the year.

"Clearly, not surprising that politics is expected to take a central role in the financial markets in 2023, as well as rates, inflation and social security," says Chris Volpe, head of Zephyr. "Other factors wealth managers have submitted that are also interesting include: separately managed accounts (SMAs), women, Klaus Schwab, the Executive Chair of the World Economic Forum and consolidated growth."

Insights from participants range from investment options, such as bonds, ETFs, and alternatives, to geopolitical concerns, Elon Musk and what part social media may play in investing, as well as fears of increased regulations and concerns of a global conflict. Many who weighed in were more introspective, adding phrases like slow and steady, adaptable, challenges and strength. The Zephyr poll was sent to 500 IMPACT®2022 attendees.

