US News & World Report-Best Lawyers Names BAL Immigration Law Firm of the Year

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailblazing immigration firm BAL has been named the 2023 Law Firm of the Year in Immigration Law by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers. BAL outranked every other immigration law firm in the nation for this esteemed award, given to only one law firm per year. This is the second time BAL has earned this distinction in the past four years.

"We are incredibly honored by this recognition, and it inspires us to keep getting better by growing and innovating our practice," said BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "I couldn't be prouder of the 1,500 employees who make a positive difference for our clients every day. Their dedication makes this firm what it is today."

BAL's top spot was based on client feedback and peer reviews from the country's top practicing attorneys. "Best Law Firms" are recognized for their professional excellence, stellar ratings from peers and clients, and a unique combination of legal expertise and quality of service.

One client praised BAL for "hav[ing] the resources and expertise of a large firm, with the benefit of a dedicated core small team of attorneys that we partner with on a daily basis."

Another client said BAL "provides insights and legal guidance that exceeds other immigration law firms and which is critical to business planning and strategy."

"I can rest easy knowing my immigration program is running smoothly," said another client quoted by Best Lawyers. "We've collaborated closely to create processes that make things easier and reduce risk. Our company's program is a well-oiled machine with BAL managing it."

As immigration became increasingly complex over the past few years, BAL rose to the challenge, helping some of the biggest companies in the world acquire the talent they needed and assisting countless individuals on their immigration journeys. Offering enhanced immigration services and responding to the demand for a people-centered, tech-forward client experience, BAL expanded its nationwide practice, adding offices in Santa Clara, Austin and Denver, and nearly doubling the size of its headquarters in Dallas. The firm also launched BAL Community , a first-ever membership platform for in-house HR, immigration and mobility professionals to collaborate and gain critical industry insights to be successful.

"In my two decades at BAL, we have not only grown exponentially but we remain more passionate than ever about delivering solutions for our clients and helping people," said BAL Partner Frieda Garcia. "We continue to attract top-notch professionals who are committed to our mission and our collaborative team culture that empowers us to be the best for the people we serve."

In addition to awarding BAL the Law Firm of the Year recognition, U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers ranked six BAL offices — Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. — in the elite Metropolitan Tier 1 category.

About "Best Law Firms"

The U.S. News-Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer reviews from leading attorneys in the field, and reviews of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance.

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For 40 years, Best Lawyers has identified the lawyers who are best qualified to represent clients in need of legal services. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional and national publications across the globe.

About BAL

BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration law firm, is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable businesses to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, people-centered client services and leading technology innovation. In 2018, BAL entered into a first-of-its-kind strategic alliance with Deloitte U.K. to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model.

BAL's proprietary Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services, and Legalweek's Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of 2021. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500 and Who's Who Legal. BAL has ranked #1 on multiple industry rankings for diversity, equity and inclusion, including the #1 Law Firm for Women on the National Law Journal's Women in Law Scorecard the past four years in a row (2019-2022), #1 on the Diversity Scorecard by The American Lawyer (2020 and 2021), and #1 on Law360's Diversity Snapshot for three years running (2020-2022). In 2022, BAL won Best Company in five categories, including Career Growth, Compensation, and Perks & Benefits by Comparably , based solely on employee ratings. The Dallas Business Journal recognized BAL as one of only a handful of the 2022 Best Places to Work .

