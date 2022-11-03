New Packt by Scotch product line makes sending holiday packages as much fun as receiving them

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M's Scotch™ Brand today announced the roll-out of its new Packt by Scotch line of design-forward packing and mailing supplies with sustainable features as a fun, feel-good solution for holiday package shipping.

"Sending a package can be as fun as receiving one."

The Packt by Scotch line includes envelopes, mailers and boxes in a variety of sizes and colors; packaging tape, packing paper with fun designs to secure and seal package contents; and packing embellishments including labels, stickers, decorative washi tape, and markers. All products coordinate so they can be easily mixed and matched in styles sure to wow recipients. Sustainable features that vary by product include being made with recycled materials and printing with soy-based ink.

"Sending a package can be as fun as receiving one," said Heather Green, 3M Stationery and Office Supplies Division global portfolio vice president. "Packt by Scotch is a collection of mix and match shipping and mailing solutions that look good and you can feel good about using them. Whether you're already a packing pro with an eye for design and a natural penchant for flair, or you're looking for easy solutions this holiday season that will complement your package contents and impress the recipient, Packt by Scotch has you covered."

About Scotch Brand

Fun or functional. Complex or simple. Every task is unique and so is the process of accomplishing it. Those who 'DO' know it's the 'HOW' that defines the results. So next time you want to pack with the confidence of protection, or tape with the sureness of a secure seal, turn to us. Because the best shipping starts with Scotch Brand. Follow us on: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Pinterest.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

The new Packt by Scotch line of design-forward packing and mailing supplies with sustainable features is a fun, feel-good solution for holiday package shipping. (PRNewswire)

Scotch™ Brand Packt by Scotch logo (PRNewswire)

