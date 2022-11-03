Holiday Alert: Whether at Grandma's House or at Home for the Holidays, Keep Babies Safe from Hidden Hazards

CPSC Teams up with Members of Congress and Safety Advocates to Highlight Efforts to Keep Babies Safe over the Holidays and All Year Long

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full of tradition, festivities, family and fun, the holiday season is quickly approaching. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is teaming up with pediatric experts and child safety advocates to remind adults to keep the little ones safe at home or as they travel during this festive season. Amid all the bustle, it's easy to get distracted. CPSC's Chair, safety and health advocates, along with Members of Congress will discuss the importance of keeping babies safe and offer some practical tips; while highlighting new laws and regulations aimed at reducing the unacceptable death rates in infant sleep products.

What: A press conference featuring CPSC, Members of Congress, members of the medical community and child safety advocates announcing new laws and regulations and highlighting safe practices for babies to reduce infant deaths.



When: Thursday, November 10, 2022

10:00 a.m. CT

*Event will also be livestreamed via Twitter*

https://twitter.com/LurieChildrens



Where: Lurie Children's Hospital

225 East Chicago Avenue, 11th floor, Room 11-142

Chicago, IL 60611



Who: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Alex Hoehn-Saric, Chair

Lurie Children's Hospital, Dr. Matthew Davis, Chair of Pediatrics

Member of Congress, Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL-09)

Member of Congress, Rep. Robin L. Kelly (D-IL-02)

Safe Kids Worldwide, Torine Creppy, President

Kids In Danger, Nancy Cowles, Executive Director

American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Kyran Quinlan, Past Chair, AAP Council on Injury, Violence, and Poison Prevention Executive Committee

Consumer Federation of America, Rachel Weintraub, Legislative Director and General Counsel

On-site Contact:

Pamela Springs – 240.429.6178

Julianne Bardele – 312.227.4265

Patty Davis – 240.863.8585

