Greenbutts Forms Partnership with Industry-Leading Machine Manufacturer - Montrade S.p.A

The two recognized leaders in their respective technologies are now working together towards the common goal of providing plastic-free filter alternatives to the global tobacco industry.

The global industry demand for a viable and scalable alternative is driven by single-use plastic (SUP) regulatory compliance, such as the SUP Directive enforced by the European Union.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Greenbutts LLC. ("Greenbutts" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has signed a Cooperative Development Agreement ("CDA") with Montrade S.p.A. ("Montrade") (collectively the "Parties").

Tadas Lisauskas, CEO of Greenbutts, commented, "Our continuous innovation and intellectual property behind our biodegradable filter technology allow multinational partners to meet their plastic-reduction targets without sacrificing the sensory experience smokers expect. Together, with Montrade, we expect to have great success in the European marketplace, where new environmental compliance requires plastic-free alternatives."

"We at Greenbutts are continuously enhancing and strengthening our strategic alliances by building a strong ecosystem of partners which will give the speed and robustness required to support the industry transformation to eradicate the SUP cigarette filters," Lisauskas continued.

In 2004, Ms. Antonella Giannini and Mr. Alberto Monzoni embarked on the challenge of creating a new way of reinventing the tobacco machinery sector. Thanks to its innovative spirit, the solid expertise of its people and healthy entrepreneurial culture, Montrade won the trust of several multinational customers immediately, growing quickly and becoming one of the most respected and leading machine manufacturers for the global cigarette industry. Today, the Bologna, Italy-based company counts all multinationals in the global tobacco industry as faithful customers.

Pursuant to the CDA, the Parties will work together towards the common goal of supplying the global industry demand of a viable and scalable alternative to cellulose acetate cigarette filters, which are now globally recognized as a harmful single-use plastic and transitioning towards plastic-free alternatives.

By bringing together Montrade's filter technology and manufacturing expertise and Greenbutts' patented material science, the aim is to develop next-generation biodegradable and water dispersing cigarette filters, working together to fulfill the regulatory requirements of the Single-Use Plastics (SUP) Directive taken into effect by the European Union.

Antonella Giannini, Sales Director of Montrade, commented, "Montrade always strives to develop for the ever-changing and fast approaching future. We work to provide the means for the industry to transition into the next-generation of environmentally focused products, including biodegradable filters and plastic-free alternatives for multiple product categories. When designing for ocean and environmental sustainability, our innovations in paper filter technology along with novel plant-based technology such as the Greenbutts water dispersing substrate will work together to meet the requirements of the European Union's Single-Use Plastic Directive."

Luis Sanches, Chief Strategy Officer of Greenbutts, stated, "Montrade is not just making machines, they are providing effective solutions that are fully aligned with the sustainability goals of our organization and industry. We're very excited to further strengthen our collaboration with the Montrade team. Together, we have found through this partnership a glidepath to transform the tobacco industry, and eventually, other segments of the industry. Actions like this are setting high standards of commitment towards a sustainable future."

Since 2010, Greenbutts has worked with R&D institutions, multinational tobacco companies, and industry experts to develop a natural filter technology, capable of replacing the most littered plastic in the world, cigarette filters. Driven by the new single-use plastic (SUP) legislation enforced by governments, the Company is actively engaged in the global commercialization of its proprietary, plastic-free and trademarked material technology, Greenbutts™, fulfilling the global industry demand for biodegradable filters. The technology utilizes fully patented material science and is biodegradable, plastic-free, and water dispersing; designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by plastic cigarette filter pollution. The sustainable design of the Company's filter technology includes a natural, rapidly degrading cigarette filter using a proprietary blend of food grade fiber materials. The unique blend of materials is designed to allow for a similar customer sensory experience and filter manufacturing process as acetate filters and provides a seamless transition away from plastic filters for the global tobacco industry. Greenbutts filters will disperse in water within a few minutes and will degrade in compost within days, as opposed to 10-15 years as is the case with traditional cellulose acetate filters. Greenbutts' natural filter technology is fully patented in the U.S., U.K., Canada and is patent pending in additional countries, covering key geographies in the cigarette industry. Greenbutts' fully patented biodegradable filter is one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that multinational producers suffer from: a need for an alternative filter without compromising sensory, taste, or customer experience. The Company's trademarked Greenbutts™ delivers a similar sensorial experience of traditional cigarette filters without the plastic waste left behind, offering a viable alternative to plastic filters while meeting the new SUP legislation initiatives.

